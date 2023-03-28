Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Freaks and Geeks Reunite to Promote New Dungeons & Dragons Movie: Watch

John Francis Daley, who wrote and directed the film, called upon former castmates Samm Levine and Martin Starr

Advertisement
freaks geeks dungeons dragons honor among thieves video
Freaks and Geeks reunite for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount)
Follow
March 28, 2023 | 4:48pm ET

    With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hitting theaters this Friday, writer/director John Francis Daley has hearkened back to his D&D playing days on Freaks and Geeks for a new promotional video. In the clip, Daley reunites with his former castmates Samm Levine and Martin Starr while joking about how a D&D movie would never happen.

    23 years after the show went off air, Daley is back in character as Sam, who apparently has been playing a never-ending game with his friends Bill (Starr) and Neal (Levine). When Neal’s D&D character gets dissolved into “flesh and bone,” the trio finally realize they’re been playing for more than two decades.

    “Time really flies when you’re playing D&D,” Neal says, before noticing Bill’s plentiful beard (and then his own). Meanwhile, the clean-shaven Sam jokes that he “hasn’t hit puberty yet” before suggesting someone should make D&D into a movie. All three laugh off the idea before a promo for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves closes out the video.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Though Freaks and Geeks was canceled in 2000 before its first season was even finished, it remains a cult classic. Many of the other actors in the show’s ensemble cast went on to establish successful careers, including Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, Jason Segel, James Franco, and Busy Phillips.

    It’s worth noting Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves isn’t the first live-action D&D film, but rather a reboot from a trilogy that started with 2000’s Dungeons & Dragons. Daley shared writing and directing duties with Jonathan Goldstein, who he previously collaborated with on 2018’s Game Night. Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez star as Edgin and Holga, respectively, who must take down their former friend Forge, who’s played by Hugh Grant.

    Check out Tame Impala’s soundtrack contribution “Wings of Time” and read our review before the movie arrives in theaters on Friday, March 31st.

Latest Stories

Wes Anderson Asteroid City cast poster

Brace for Impact: Wes Anderson Reveals Out-of-This-World Cast for New Film Asteroid City

March 28, 2023

nicolas cage dracula

Nicolas Cage Stayed in Character as Dracula on Renfield Set

March 27, 2023

questlove aristocats remake live action animation disney movie music

Questlove to Direct The Aristocats Remake for Disney

March 27, 2023

Quentin Tarantino Films Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Quentin Tarantino's Films

March 27, 2023

Most Anticipated Movies 2023

25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

March 27, 2023

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault [Updated]

March 26, 2023

lady gaga harley quinn first look

Lady Gaga Steps Out as Harley Quinn as Joker: Folie à Deux Shoots in New York City

March 25, 2023

Kumail Nanjiani Patton Oswalt Ghostbusters Afterlife sequel James Acaster Emily Alyn Lind

Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt Board Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Freaks and Geeks Reunite to Promote New Dungeons & Dragons Movie: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter