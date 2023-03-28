With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hitting theaters this Friday, writer/director John Francis Daley has hearkened back to his D&D playing days on Freaks and Geeks for a new promotional video. In the clip, Daley reunites with his former castmates Samm Levine and Martin Starr while joking about how a D&D movie would never happen.

23 years after the show went off air, Daley is back in character as Sam, who apparently has been playing a never-ending game with his friends Bill (Starr) and Neal (Levine). When Neal’s D&D character gets dissolved into “flesh and bone,” the trio finally realize they’re been playing for more than two decades.

“Time really flies when you’re playing D&D,” Neal says, before noticing Bill’s plentiful beard (and then his own). Meanwhile, the clean-shaven Sam jokes that he “hasn’t hit puberty yet” before suggesting someone should make D&D into a movie. All three laugh off the idea before a promo for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves closes out the video.

Though Freaks and Geeks was canceled in 2000 before its first season was even finished, it remains a cult classic. Many of the other actors in the show’s ensemble cast went on to establish successful careers, including Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, Jason Segel, James Franco, and Busy Phillips.

It’s worth noting Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves isn’t the first live-action D&D film, but rather a reboot from a trilogy that started with 2000’s Dungeons & Dragons. Daley shared writing and directing duties with Jonathan Goldstein, who he previously collaborated with on 2018’s Game Night. Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez star as Edgin and Holga, respectively, who must take down their former friend Forge, who’s played by Hugh Grant.

Check out Tame Impala’s soundtrack contribution “Wings of Time” and read our review before the movie arrives in theaters on Friday, March 31st.