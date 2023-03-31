Menu
Fred Durst Switches Up His Look Again at Limp Bizkit’s First Show of 2023

The singer goes from "Dad Vibes" to "country" as the band kicks off its European/UK tour

Fred Durst new look Limp Bizkit show
Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland Fred Durst (via Instagram) and Fred Durst (via YouTube)
March 31, 2023 | 12:28pm ET

    If there’s one thing that Fred Durst is not, it’s predictable. Now, the Limp Bizkit frontman has surprised fans again, this time with another new look that amusingly rivals his recent “Dad Vibes” style.

    Limp Bizkit performed their first live show since May 2022 on Thursday (March 30th) in Munich, Germany. The band had a roster of European/UK tour dates lined up for last year, but they had to postpone touring engagements due to Durst dealing with an undisclosed medical issue. Now, the nu-metal veterans are making up those missed shows.

    During their 24-song set, Durst and company performed the song “Barnacle” off their latest album, Still Sucks, for the first time live. They also welcomed Wargasm’s Sam Matlock on the stage for a performance of “Take a Look Around.”

    Here’s where it gets fun. Durst, who had been sporting a “Dad Vibes” look the past couple years, has once again changed up his appearance for this run of shows. Here, he goes a little country with denim overalls, a bushy gray beard, and, thank God, the return of his trademark backwards red baseball cap.

    Meanwhile, guitarist Wes Borland always switches things up when it comes to costuming, and for this show, he was armored up, resembling something out of a sci-fi movie.

    limp bizkit out of style video
    Limp Bizkit Hold a Deepfake World Leader Summit in “Out of Style” Video: Watch

    After Limp Bizkit wrap up their overseas run, they’ll return to the United States for a series of festivals, including Inkcarceration, Rocklahoma, and Aftershock. Tickets to the band’s upcoming shows are available here.

    Watch fan-filmed footage of the concert below, and view Instagram posts showing off the new looks of Durst (sporting a knit red hat) and Borland, followed by our photo gallery of the band’s 2022 show at Madison Square Garden.

    Photo Gallery – Limp Bizkit perform at Madison Square Garden on May 13th, 2022 (click to expand and scroll through):

    Limp Bizkit’s Munich Setlist:
    Out of Style
    Pill Popper
    Dirty Rotten Bizkit
    Barnacle (Live debut)
    Hot Dog
    Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)
    I’m Broke
    Counterfeit
    Pollution
    Gold Cobra
    My Generation
    Livin’ It Up
    My Way
    Nookie
    Full Nelson
    Re-Arranged
    Boiler
    Take a Look Around (with Sam Matlock)
    Encore:
    Behind Blue Eyes (The Who cover)
    Don’t Change (INXS cover)
    Dad Vibes
    Eat You Alive
    Faith (George Michael cover)
    Saturday Night Live Theme
    Break Stuff

