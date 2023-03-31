Fred Durst Switches Up His Look Again at Limp Bizkit’s First Show of 2023

If there’s one thing that Fred Durst is not, it’s predictable. Now, the Limp Bizkit frontman has surprised fans again, this time with another new look that amusingly rivals his recent “Dad Vibes” style.

Limp Bizkit performed their first live show since May 2022 on Thursday (March 30th) in Munich, Germany. The band had a roster of European/UK tour dates lined up for last year, but they had to postpone touring engagements due to Durst dealing with an undisclosed medical issue. Now, the nu-metal veterans are making up those missed shows.

During their 24-song set, Durst and company performed the song “Barnacle” off their latest album, Still Sucks, for the first time live. They also welcomed Wargasm’s Sam Matlock on the stage for a performance of “Take a Look Around.”

Here’s where it gets fun. Durst, who had been sporting a “Dad Vibes” look the past couple years, has once again changed up his appearance for this run of shows. Here, he goes a little country with denim overalls, a bushy gray beard, and, thank God, the return of his trademark backwards red baseball cap.

Meanwhile, guitarist Wes Borland always switches things up when it comes to costuming, and for this show, he was armored up, resembling something out of a sci-fi movie.

After Limp Bizkit wrap up their overseas run, they’ll return to the United States for a series of festivals, including Inkcarceration, Rocklahoma, and Aftershock. Tickets to the band’s upcoming shows are available here.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the concert below, and view Instagram posts showing off the new looks of Durst (sporting a knit red hat) and Borland, followed by our photo gallery of the band’s 2022 show at Madison Square Garden.

Photo Gallery – Limp Bizkit perform at Madison Square Garden on May 13th, 2022 (click to expand and scroll through):

Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes Limp Bizkit, photo by Rodrigo Fredes

Limp Bizkit’s Munich Setlist:

Out of Style

Pill Popper

Dirty Rotten Bizkit

Barnacle (Live debut)

Hot Dog

Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)

I’m Broke

Counterfeit

Pollution

Gold Cobra

My Generation

Livin’ It Up

My Way

Nookie

Full Nelson

Re-Arranged

Boiler

Take a Look Around (with Sam Matlock)

Encore:

Behind Blue Eyes (The Who cover)

Don’t Change (INXS cover)

Dad Vibes

Eat You Alive

Faith (George Michael cover)

Saturday Night Live Theme

Break Stuff