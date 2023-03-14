Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Gary Glitter Forced to Return to UK Prison One Month After Early Release

The UK's Probation Service found the disgraced rockstar in breach of his "licence conditions"

Advertisement
Gary Glitter released from prison
Gary Glitter, photo via IMDb
March 14, 2023 | 9:01am ET

    Gary Glitter, the convicted pedophile and former English glam-rock star, has been ordered to return to UK prison one month after his early release in February.

    The UK’s Probation Service confirmed on Monday that Glitter (née Paul Gadd) had breached his “licence,” or bail, conditions and would remain in custody until his re-release has been determined by the country’s Parole Board. Glitter had already served half of his original 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three underage girls before he was freed in early February.

    “Protecting the public is our number one priority,” a spokesperson for the Probation Service shared. “That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.” These conditions included regular monitoring by police and the Probation Service as well as a constant GPS tracker.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    According to The Daily Mail UK, Glitter was allegedly filmed “asking how to avoid detection when web browsing” and “trying to access the Dark Web on his phone” while living under supervised release in a bail hostel. Prior to his latest arrest, Glitter’s stay at the temporary residence incited protests among locals, who demanded the disgraced celebrity be removed.

    “The Most Evil Musician of All Time” reached notoriety in the mid-’70s for hit singles like “Rock and Roll (Parts One and Two),” “I’m the Leader of the Gang (I Am),” and “I Love You Love Me Love.” He then gained infamy in 1999 after being convicted for possessing child pornography, and later in 2006 for sexually abusing two underage girls in Vietnam and serving over two years in prison.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Avenged Sevenfold new album 2023

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Album, Unleash First Single "Nobody": Stream

March 14, 2023

Nandi Bushell tin roof blues new orleans rhythm kings cover music video saxophone lisa simpson

Nandi Bushell Plays Saxophone on Jazz Cover of New Orleans Rhythm Kings' "Tin Roof Blues": Watch

March 14, 2023

rm soyoon smoke sprite new song video episode1: love album stream

So!YoON! Teams Up with RM of BTS for Effortlessly Cool Single "Smoke Sprite": Stream

March 14, 2023

Metallica vinyl pressing plant

Metallica Now Own Their Own Pressing Plant After Selling Tons of Vinyl

March 14, 2023

brooklyn bowl family reunion consequence south by southwest sxsw lineup schedule

Schedule Announced for Consequence's Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion Show at SXSW 2023

March 14, 2023

Nickelback Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Nickelback Inducted Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Ryan Reynolds and Connor McDavid: Watch

March 14, 2023

M83 Fantasy Interview

With Fantasy, M83 Reemerges for a Majestic New Chapter: Interview

March 14, 2023

Tinariwen Amatssou 2023 tour dates Tenere Den single album music video preorder tickets stream watch

Tinariwen Announce New Album Amatssou, Share "Tenere Den": Stream

March 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gary Glitter Forced to Return to UK Prison One Month After Early Release

Menu Shop Search Newsletter