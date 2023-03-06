Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd Founding Member, Dead at 71

Gary Rossington, guitarist and longest-tenured original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at the age of 71.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the band announced on Sunday (March 5th). “Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does.”

Rossington formed Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1964 with childhood friends Ronnie Van Zant (singer-songwriter), Allen Collins (guitar), Larry Junstrom (bass), and Bob Burns (drums). The band spent a number of years touring small venues under various names and with several lineup changes before being by Al Kooper of Blood, Sweat & Tears. Lynyrd Skynyrd released their debut in 1973 with a lineup featuring Rossington, Van Zandt, Collins, and Burns, along with guitarist Ed King, bassist Leon Wilkeson, and keyboardist Billy Powell. Burns left in 1974 and was replaced by Artimus Pyle, and King departed in 1975 and was replaced by Steve Gaines.

Rossington’s guitar work was a key component of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s sound, with his melodic and bluesy playing adding depth and complexity to the band’s songs. Notably, he played slide guitar on the band’s signature song, “Free Bird,” and was the lead guitarist on “Simple Man,” which he also co-wrote with Van Zant. He also had songwriting credits on “Sweet Home Alabama” and “What’s Your Name.”

In 1976, Rossington and Collins were both involved in near fatal car accidents during the same evening, inspiring the song “That Smell.”

The following year, Van Zant, Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, and three others were killed in a plane crash. Rossington was among the survivors, but he suffered serious injuries, including a shattered arm, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. The crash marked the end of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Rossington continued to play music after the crash, forming The Rossington Collins Band with pre-crash Sykynrd members Collins, Leon Wilkeson, and Billy Powell, along with vocalist Dale Krantz. After a falling out with Collins over his relationship with Krantz, Rossington formed The Rossington Band.

In 1987, Rossington reunited with Collins, Powell, Wilkeson, Artimus Pyle, and Ed King for a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute tour. Ronnie Van Zant’s younger brother, Johnny, took over as the new lead singer and primary songwriter.

This is a developing story…