Geese Announce New Album 3D Country, Share Title Track: Stream

Geese have readied their second studio album, 3D Country. The LP is out June 23rd via Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam, and as a preview, the Brooklyn post punks have shared its title track. Alongside the announcement, they have shared a headlining run of UK and European dates (grab tickets here).

Our former Artist of the Month co-produced 3D Country with James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Shame). The album came together while the band was in the process of redefining themselves after the buzz they earned right out of the gate. Drummer Max Bassin summed up the album in a statement, saying, “It feels like going to the circus and instead of having a good time, everyone is trying to kill you.”

“3D Country” is a sprawling tale about an old cowboy who starts tripping on psychedelics in the desert. As such, singer Cameron Winter assumes his best throaty drawl, and as the song builds, his low-pitched croon is joined by almost gospel call-and-response backing vocals. The seven-minute single comes with an equally chaotic music video, and by its end, the cowboy in question explodes into a cloud of confetti. Check it out below.

Advertisement

“The lyrics are this story I had about a cowboy who does psychedelics in the wild west and fries his brain forever. I was imagining at first he’s this stoic, masculine character like out of a Cormac McCarthy novel, but then he unravels and sees his past lives in Ancient Rome, the Great Wall of China,” Winter explained in a statement. “Similarly, the music is an amalgam of a lot of different country licks, a gospel-ish call-and-response part, things we typically wouldn’t do, but we wanted to push them through this textured, strange, psychedelic lens. We kept jamming around this one groove that’s in the verse for 10 minutes at a time, and then went back to take the best 30-second bits to piece it all together.”

Geese will tour extensively behind the album, including a September UK and European leg featuring dates in London, Dublin, Paris, Belgium, Berlin, and more. See the dates below, and get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

3D Country follows Geese’s 2021 debut, Projector, which they broke down for us Track by Track.

3D Country Artwork:

3D Country Tracklist:

01. 2122

02. 3D Country

03. Cowboy Nudes

04. I See Myself

05. Undoer

06. Crusades

07. Gravity Blues

08. Mysterious Love

09. Domoto

10. Tomorrow’s Crusades

11. St Elmo

Geese 2023 Tour Dates:

04/20 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

07/08 – Richmond County, NY @ Maker Park Radio, Inc.

08/26 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival

09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/06 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

09/07 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

09/08 – London, UK @ Lafayette

09/10 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

09/11 – Dublin, IE @ Academy 2, Dublin

09/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/13 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

09/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/16 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

09/18 – Belgium, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar

09/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla