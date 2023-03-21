Menu
Geese Announce New Album 3D Country, Share Title Track: Stream

The Brooklyn band's new single is a seven-minute tale about a cowboy tripping on acid

Geese 3D Country new album artwork tracklist release date song video
Geese, photo by Kyle Berger
March 21, 2023 | 10:23am ET

    Geese have readied their second studio album, 3D Country. The LP is out June 23rd via Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam, and as a preview, the Brooklyn post punks have shared its title track. Alongside the announcement, they have shared a headlining run of UK and European dates (grab tickets here).

    Our former Artist of the Month co-produced 3D Country with James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Shame). The album came together while the band was in the process of redefining themselves after the buzz they earned right out of the gate. Drummer Max Bassin summed up the album in a statement, saying, “It feels like going to the circus and instead of having a good time, everyone is trying to kill you.”

    “3D Country” is a sprawling tale about an old cowboy who starts tripping on psychedelics in the desert. As such, singer Cameron Winter assumes his best throaty drawl, and as the song builds, his low-pitched croon is joined by almost gospel call-and-response backing vocals. The seven-minute single comes with an equally chaotic music video, and by its end, the cowboy in question explodes into a cloud of confetti. Check it out below.

    “The lyrics are this story I had about a cowboy who does psychedelics in the wild west and fries his brain forever. I was imagining at first he’s this stoic, masculine character like out of a Cormac McCarthy novel, but then he unravels and sees his past lives in Ancient Rome, the Great Wall of China,” Winter explained in a statement. “Similarly, the music is an amalgam of a lot of different country licks, a gospel-ish call-and-response part, things we typically wouldn’t do, but we wanted to push them through this textured, strange, psychedelic lens. We kept jamming around this one groove that’s in the verse for 10 minutes at a time, and then went back to take the best 30-second bits to piece it all together.”

    Geese will tour extensively behind the album, including a September UK and European leg featuring dates in London, Dublin, Paris, Belgium, Berlin, and more. See the dates below, and get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    3D Country follows Geese’s 2021 debut, Projectorwhich they broke down for us Track by Track.

    3D Country Artwork:

    Geese 3D Country new album artwork

    3D Country Tracklist:
    01. 2122
    02. 3D Country
    03. Cowboy Nudes
    04. I See Myself
    05. Undoer
    06. Crusades
    07. Gravity Blues
    08. Mysterious Love
    09. Domoto
    10. Tomorrow’s Crusades
    11. St Elmo

    Geese 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/20 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    07/08 – Richmond County, NY @ Maker Park Radio, Inc.
    08/26 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING Festival
    09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/06 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
    09/07 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
    09/08 – London, UK @ Lafayette
    09/10 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s
    09/11 – Dublin, IE @ Academy 2, Dublin
    09/12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
    09/13 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
    09/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
    09/16 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
    09/18 – Belgium, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar
    09/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
    09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

