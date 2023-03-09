Menu
Blues Rockers Ghost Hounds Share New Song “Dirty Angel”: Stream

The band's forthcoming studio album is due out in June via Gibson Records

ghost hounds dirty angel stream
Ghost Hounds, photo by Jay Arcansalin
March 9, 2023 | 11:19am ET

    Blues rock band Ghost Hounds have offered up the new song “Dirty Angel” ahead of their forthcoming studio album, due out in June via Gibson Records.

    The track has a propulsive momentum that gradually builds across its five-plus-minute duration. Piano licks and slick lead guitar flourishes play off one another, while frontman Tré Nation delivers a dynamic vocal performance that gets more intense as the song reaches its crescendo.

    “‘Dirty Angel’ is a high-octane, high-energy song that is one of our favorite cuts to play from our new album that will be released this summer,” remarked guitarist Johnny Baab. “We all got in the same room and tracked this live to really capture the raw energy happening in the moment. It felt like the right move to lead with this as our first single as an appetizer for what’s to come.”

    Ghost Hounds recently inked a deal with Gibson Records — the new label from the legendary guitar company. The band’s upcoming album will be the label’s second release following Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators’ 4, which dropped last year.

    “The Ghost Hounds bring us down to earth, with blues inspired, soulful rock ‘n’ roll through their lens, in their own authentic way,” commented Gibson brand president Cesar Gueikian in a press release. “There is a reason The Rolling Stones have taken the Ghost Hounds around the world with them as the opening act on their stadium tour.”

    The band added, “It’s a great honor to collaborate with Gibson Records on our upcoming album release. We’re very proud of this single ‘Dirty Angel,’ Gibson has an incredible legacy and impact in most musicians’ lives that we can’t think of a better partner to get this out to the world. Our music is driven by classic electric guitar sounds that Gibson has cultivated since their inception, and we’re excited for people to hear this single and our new record when it comes out this summer.”

    Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators NYC show
    Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Roll Their “River” into New York City: Recap + Photos

    You can purchase and download “Dirty Angel” via this location, and for more on Ghost Hounds, visit Gibson Records’ website. Stream the track below.

    “Dirty Angel” Artwork:

    ghost hounds dirty angel

