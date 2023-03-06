Menu
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Fight Spies Together in Trailer for Ghosted: Watch

Premiering April 21st on Apple TV+

ghosted trailer chris evans ana de armas apple tv+ watch
Ghosted (Apple TV+)
March 6, 2023 | 6:11pm ET

    Chris Evans falls in love with Ana de Armas after just one date in the new trailer for the Apple TV+ romantic action-adventure film Ghosted. As a “grand romantic gesture,” he flies out to London to surprise her — only to find out she’s actually a secret agent.

    In the movie, Evans plays a “salt-of-the-earth” guy named Cole who has a meet-cute first date with de Armas’ Sadie and immediately believes she might be “the one.” Undeterred by dozens of unanswered texts, he resolves not to give up and hops on a flight to England.

    It doesn’t take long before he is captured and finds out she’s actually a member of the CIA named “The Tax Man” on the run from Adrien Brody, who sends “every bounty hunter on the continent” after her. “You got me kidnapped and tortured after one date,” Cole complains, to which Sadie retorts that he was the one to fly to London.

    Watch the full trailer for Ghost below.

    Premiering on April 21st via Apple TV+, Ghosted was directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) from a script co-written by Deadpool franchise writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan also star.

    Ghosted marks a reunion between Evans and de Armas, who recently played spies on opposite sides in The Russos’ big-budget Netflix thriller The Gray Man.

    After starring as Marilyn Monroe in last year’s Blonde, de Armas is set to star in the upcoming John Wick spinoff film Ballerina. As for Evans, he’s slated to appear opposite Dwayne Johnson in Red One.

Advertisement
