Paramount Hires Fake Ghostfaces to Promote Scream 6

Ghostface sightings have prompted 911 calls across the US

ghostface promote scream 6 paramount horror thriller movie news
Scream (Paramount) and a fake Ghostface (photo courtesy of KRON4 News)
March 3, 2023 | 4:33pm ET

    As if we learned nothing from the clown panic of 2016, Paramount has reportedly sent a cast of Ghostfaces around the United States over the last few days. Apparently, it’s all part of their marketing ploy for Scream 6sources close to the film told Variety.

    Sightings of Ghostface, the knife-wielding villain who haunts Wes Craven’s beloved horror franchise, have prompted 911 calls in cities including New Orleans, St. Louis, and Sonoma, the latter of which being the stand-in for the series’ fictional setting of Woodsboro. Much of Ghostface’s scare factor relies on the fact that his nondescript white mask and hooded black cape are easily obtained, so they could theoretically could be worn by anyone — whether they’re just an innocent prankster to a most ruthless murderer.

    Paramount did a similar schtick last fall leading up to the release of Smile, planting evil-grinned actors in front-row seats behind home plate at MLB games. But since then, a preschool teacher in Mississippi was charged with child abuse after donning the Ghostface mask in class, so maybe this wasn’t the best idea, and we’ve already had to deal with UFOs this year — can we please catch a break? See a clip and some photos of Ghostface wandering below.

    Scream 6, out in theaters March 10th, will see Jenna Ortega reprise her role as Tara Carpenter, who now finds that Ghostface has followed her from Woodsboro all the way to New York City. Franchise veteran Courteney Cox will also make an appearance, but Scream 6 will notably be the first in the series without final girl Neve Campbell, who denied to return as Sidney Prescott due to the studio’s lowball offer.

