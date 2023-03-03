Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Glastonbury Locks Up Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John as 2023 Headliners

2023 lineup also boasts Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Advertisement
Elton John and Axl Rose
Elton John and Axl Rose, photo by Nigel Wright/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
March 3, 2023 | 9:32am ET

    Arctic Monkeys, Gun N’ Roses, and Elton John are set to headline the 2023 installment of Glastonbury Music Festival.

    As previously reported, John will be playing his final UK show at Glastonbury. “As the end of my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” John previously said. Arctic Monkeys will be returning to headline Glastonbury for the third time in their illustrious career, while GN’R are visiting Worthy Farm for the very first time.

    The newly revealed lineup also boasts names like Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, The Chicks, Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES, Fever Ray, Maggie Rogers, Lil Nas X, Phoenix, Rina Sawayama, Sparks, Thundercat, The War on Drugs, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Other notable acts include Lewis Capaldi, alt-J, Manic Street Preachers, Christine and the Queens, Alison Goldfrapp, Fatboy Slim, Hot Chip, Måneskin, Warpaint, Weyes Blood, Texas, Joey Bada$$, slowthai, Tinariwen, Nova Twins, Young Fathers, and more. Additional acts will be revealed in the coming weeks.

    Tickets to Glastonbury are sold out, but the festival will host a re-sale of any canceled/returned tickets in April.

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    Glastonbury 2023 lineup

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Stories

clipse hyde park summerfest 2023 lineup 2 chainz

Clipse to Headline Chicago's Hyde Park Summerfest 2023

February 28, 2023

dreamville 2023 lineup j cole usher drake burna boy hip hop rap music news fest tickets

Dreamville Festival 2023: J. Cole, Usher, and "Special Guest" Drake Top Lineup

February 28, 2023

beale street 2023 lineup music festival news rock alternative tickets greta van fleet robert plant

Beale Street 2023: Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet Top Lineup, the Joke Writes Itself

February 27, 2023

brooklyn bowl family reunion consequence south by southwest 2023

Consequence Announces Return of Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at South by Southwest

February 23, 2023

furnace fest 2023 lineup

Furnace Fest 2023 Lineup: Turnstile, MxPx, Pennywise, and More

February 22, 2023

Green Day and Blink 182 backstage in 2002

Blink-182 and Green Day to Headline When We Were Young Fest 2023 [UPDATED]

February 22, 2023

Moon River 2023 lineup The What Podcast

Moon River 2023 Lineup First Impressions: The What Podcast

February 22, 2023

Dave Grohl and Thom Yorke

Foo Fighters, The Smile, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead RBC Bluesfest's 2023 Lineup

February 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Glastonbury Locks Up Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Elton John as 2023 Headliners

Menu Shop Search Newsletter