Arctic Monkeys, Gun N’ Roses, and Elton John are set to headline the 2023 installment of Glastonbury Music Festival.

As previously reported, John will be playing his final UK show at Glastonbury. “As the end of my ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans,” John previously said. Arctic Monkeys will be returning to headline Glastonbury for the third time in their illustrious career, while GN’R are visiting Worthy Farm for the very first time.

The newly revealed lineup also boasts names like Lizzo, Blondie, Lana Del Rey, The Chicks, Carly Rae Jepsen, CHVRCHES, Fever Ray, Maggie Rogers, Lil Nas X, Phoenix, Rina Sawayama, Sparks, Thundercat, The War on Drugs, and Yusuf / Cat Stevens.

Advertisement

Related Video

Other notable acts include Lewis Capaldi, alt-J, Manic Street Preachers, Christine and the Queens, Alison Goldfrapp, Fatboy Slim, Hot Chip, Måneskin, Warpaint, Weyes Blood, Texas, Joey Bada$$, slowthai, Tinariwen, Nova Twins, Young Fathers, and more. Additional acts will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets to Glastonbury are sold out, but the festival will host a re-sale of any canceled/returned tickets in April.

Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.