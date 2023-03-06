Crowd Stampede At GloRilla Concert Leaves One Dead, Nine Others Injured

A crowd stampede at a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York on Sunday left one person dead and nine others injured.

The incident occurred at around 11:00 p.m. local time at the Main Street Armory. Police told The Associated Press that concertgoers began to panic after believing they had heard gun shots. However, investigating officers “found no evidence to support a shooting having occurred.”

A 33-year-old woman died, and two other people are hospitalized in critical condition. Seven others sought medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

GloRilla addressed the incident in a tweet posted shortly after midnight on Monday. “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf… praying everybody is ok.”

