Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Crowd Stampede At GloRilla Concert Leaves One Dead, Nine Others Injured

Concertgoers began to panic after believing they had heard gun shots

Advertisement
GloRilla crowd stampede
GloRilla, photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images
March 6, 2023 | 9:08am ET

    A crowd stampede at a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York on Sunday left one person dead and nine others injured.

    The incident occurred at around 11:00 p.m. local time at the Main Street Armory. Police told The Associated Press that concertgoers began to panic after believing they had heard gun shots. However, investigating officers “found no evidence to support a shooting having occurred.”

    A 33-year-old woman died, and two other people are hospitalized in critical condition. Seven others sought medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    GloRilla addressed the incident in a tweet posted shortly after midnight on Monday. “I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf… praying everybody is ok.”

     

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie Announces North American Tour with Earth Wind & Fire

March 6, 2023

teenage mutant ninja turtles mutant mayhem teaser trailer seth rogen

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer Shows Seth Rogen's Vision for Half-Shelled Heroes: Watch

March 6, 2023

Tom Waits

Tom Waits' Debut Album, Closing Time, Gets 50th Anniversary Reissue

March 6, 2023

Dierks Bentley tickets tour 2023 gravel gold presale code dates shows live seats deals

How to Get Tickets to Dierks Bentley's 2023 Tour

March 5, 2023

Glen Spot Lockett dead obituary sst records producer engineer husker du black flag minutemen descendents

Glenn "SPOT" Lockett, Punk Producer for Hüsker Dü and Black Flag, Dead at 72

March 5, 2023

Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd

Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd Founding Member, Dead at 71

March 5, 2023

violent femmes 2023 tour dates artwork poster live shows presale tickets onsale self titled 40th anniversary blister in the sun

Violent Femmes Announce Tour Dates Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Debut Album

March 5, 2023

how to get tickets stevie nicks billy joel 2023 two icons one night tour buy purchase

How to Get Tickets to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel's 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

March 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Crowd Stampede At GloRilla Concert Leaves One Dead, Nine Others Injured

Menu Shop Search Newsletter