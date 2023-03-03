Menu
Industrial-Metal Pioneers Godflesh Announce New Album Purge

The UK band's first LP in nearly six years will arrive on June 9th

Godflesh new album Purge
Godflesh, photo by Kim Solve
March 3, 2023 | 2:48pm ET

    Veteran industrial act Godflesh have announced a new album, Purge, set for release on June 9th. The LP marks the UK band’s ninth album overall, and first in nearly six years.

    Godflesh originally formed as Fall of Because in 1982 before changing their name in 1988. They are considered one of the pioneers of industrial metal, and are still led by longtime members Justin K. Broadrick and Ben “G. C.” Green.

    According to a press release, “The title alone — Purge — references directly how songwriter and creator Justin K. Broadrick utilizes Godflesh’s music as a temporary relief from his diagnosed autism and PTSD. It’s the next stage in a journey he has been on since he began creating music, feeling alone and like an outsider in any scene or group, from childhood through to adulthood.”

    Purge serves as a sequel of sorts to Godflesh’s sophomore effort, Pure, as it “revisits and updates the concepts” of the 1992 album. Prior to the new album’s arrival, the band will release the digital-only single “Nero” along with coupled with three self-remixes on April 3rd, but Broadrick shared speaker audio from the track that can be heard in the Facebook post below.

    Listen to the speaker audio of “Nero” and see the artwork and tracklist for Godflesh’s forthcoming album Purge below.

    Purge Artwork:

    Godflesh Purge

    Purge Tracklist:
    01. Nero
    02. Land Lord
    03. Army of Non
    04. Lazarus Leper
    05. Permission
    06. The Father
    07. Mythology of Self
    08. You Are the Judge, the Jury, and the Executioner

