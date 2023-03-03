Industrial-Metal Pioneers Godflesh Announce New Album Purge

Veteran industrial act Godflesh have announced a new album, Purge, set for release on June 9th. The LP marks the UK band’s ninth album overall, and first in nearly six years.

Godflesh originally formed as Fall of Because in 1982 before changing their name in 1988. They are considered one of the pioneers of industrial metal, and are still led by longtime members Justin K. Broadrick and Ben “G. C.” Green.

According to a press release, “The title alone — Purge — references directly how songwriter and creator Justin K. Broadrick utilizes Godflesh’s music as a temporary relief from his diagnosed autism and PTSD. It’s the next stage in a journey he has been on since he began creating music, feeling alone and like an outsider in any scene or group, from childhood through to adulthood.”

Purge serves as a sequel of sorts to Godflesh’s sophomore effort, Pure, as it “revisits and updates the concepts” of the 1992 album. Prior to the new album’s arrival, the band will release the digital-only single “Nero” along with coupled with three self-remixes on April 3rd, but Broadrick shared speaker audio from the track that can be heard in the Facebook post below.

Godflesh were recently announced as headliners of the Oblivion Access festival, taking place June 15th-18th in Austin, Texas.

Listen to the speaker audio of “Nero” and see the artwork and tracklist for Godflesh’s forthcoming album Purge below.

Purge Artwork:

Purge Tracklist:

01. Nero

02. Land Lord

03. Army of Non

04. Lazarus Leper

05. Permission

06. The Father

07. Mythology of Self

08. You Are the Judge, the Jury, and the Executioner