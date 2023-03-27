Godsmack and Staind Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

Rock heavyweights Godsmack and Staind will hit the road together on a Summer 2023 US tour, running from mid July through late August.
The 25-date outing kicks off July 18th in St. Louis, Missouri, and wraps up with an August 31st show in Austin, Texas. A Godsmack pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 29th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code THESKY, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (March 30th) at 10 a.m. local time with the code OPENER. General sales begin on Friday.
Alternatively, fans can check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.
“Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind,” stated Godsmack. “For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don’t miss it!”
Staind’s Aaron Lewis commented, “We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” while guitarist Mike Mushok added, “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong. We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”
Godsmack recently released their latest album, Lighting Up the Sky, with the band stating that it is their last album ever. However, frontman Sully Erna told Heavy Consequence that the band will continue as a live act, explaining, “We’re going to close this chapter, but we’re gonna open a new chapter. We’re not announcing a breakup.”
Following a long hiatus, Staind resumed touring in 2019 and are currently working on their first album since 2011’s self-titled effort. Lewis, meanwhile, has been recording as a solo artist, and also making headlines for his right-wing views in recent years.
See the full list of tour dates for Godsmack and Staind’s summer US tour below, and pick up tickets here.
Godsmack and Staind 2023 Summer US Tour Dates:
07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/25 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/28 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/02 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
08/03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/09 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/18 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/20 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
08/24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
08/27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/31 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater