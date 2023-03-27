Godsmack and Staind Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

Rock heavyweights Godsmack and Staind will hit the road together on a Summer 2023 US tour, running from mid July through late August.

The 25-date outing kicks off July 18th in St. Louis, Missouri, and wraps up with an August 31st show in Austin, Texas. A Godsmack pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 29th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code THESKY, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (March 30th) at 10 a.m. local time with the code OPENER. General sales begin on Friday.

Alternatively, fans can check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind,” stated Godsmack. “For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don’t miss it!”

Staind’s Aaron Lewis commented, “We’re really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer,” while guitarist Mike Mushok added, “The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong. We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”

Godsmack recently released their latest album, Lighting Up the Sky, with the band stating that it is their last album ever. However, frontman Sully Erna told Heavy Consequence that the band will continue as a live act, explaining, “We’re going to close this chapter, but we’re gonna open a new chapter. We’re not announcing a breakup.”

Advertisement

Following a long hiatus, Staind resumed touring in 2019 and are currently working on their first album since 2011’s self-titled effort. Lewis, meanwhile, has been recording as a solo artist, and also making headlines for his right-wing views in recent years.

See the full list of tour dates for Godsmack and Staind’s summer US tour below, and pick up tickets here.

Godsmack and Staind 2023 Summer US Tour Dates:

07/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/25 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/28 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/02 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

08/03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/09 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/18 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/20 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

08/24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

08/27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/31 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater