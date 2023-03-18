Menu
Good Burger Sequel Reunites Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell

The film is set to premiere later this year

Kenan and Kel in Good Burger
Good Burger (Nickelodeon)
March 18, 2023 | 9:34am ET

    Welcome (back) to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reuniting for a sequel to their 1997 cult comedy.

    Good Burger 2 is set to premiere later this year on Paramount+, with production slated to begin in May. Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who co-wrote the original film, serve as writers and executive producers on the sequel.

    In the new film, Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

    In 2015, Thomspon and Mitchell reunited for a Good Burger sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Mitchell also reprised his character Ed as part of All That’s revival in 2019.

    Late last year, Thomspon and Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live for a sketch spoofing their titular Nickelodeon series.

