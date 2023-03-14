Goose Expand 2023 Tour Dates

Goose have expanded their upcoming North American tour all the way through October 2023.

After wrapping up their previously-announced tour dates, Goose will keep the good times rolling on September 16th at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre. The jam band will then make stops in cities including Salt Lake City, Oakland, and Las Vegas, wrapping things up with a two-night stand at Morrison, Colorado’s world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 5th and 6th.

Goose also have a handful of festival dates on their agenda, including a headlining spot at Peach Music. What’s more, the band will also donate $1 from each tour ticket to Backline, a non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources — something we definitely need a lot more of.

A seated ticket request lottery for all Goose’s newly-announced shows begins is ongoing, continuing through tomorrow, March 15th at 5:00 p.m. local; sign up here. Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue pre-sales, which begin Thursday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. local (use password TUMBLE). All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster.

You can find tickets to previously-announced shows over at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Goose’s entire 2023 tour date schedule below.

Goose shared their last studio album Dripfield in June 2022, and they also released a live EP Undecided the following November.

Goose 2023 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

03/28 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.

04/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

04/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/18 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

04/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

04/21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

04/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

04/25 – Eugene, OR @ The McDonald Theatre

04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/29 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/2 – New Orleans, LA @ Daze Between New Orleans

05/3 – New Orleans, LA @ Daze Between New Orleans

05/26-28 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

06/2 – Jackson, MS @ Cathead Jam

06/3 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Music Festival

06/4 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Music Festival

06/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre

06/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre

06/25 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06/27 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

06/29-07/02 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

06/28-07/01 – Garrettsville, OH @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets)

07/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

07/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

07/07 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/08 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival

07/26-30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest

09/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Borderland Festival

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

09/22 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

09/23 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

10/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre