Goose Expand 2023 Tour Dates

Goose have expanded their upcoming North American tour all the way through October 2023.
After wrapping up their previously-announced tour dates, Goose will keep the good times rolling on September 16th at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre. The jam band will then make stops in cities including Salt Lake City, Oakland, and Las Vegas, wrapping things up with a two-night stand at Morrison, Colorado’s world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 5th and 6th.
Goose also have a handful of festival dates on their agenda, including a headlining spot at Peach Music. What’s more, the band will also donate $1 from each tour ticket to Backline, a non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources — something we definitely need a lot more of.
A seated ticket request lottery for all Goose’s newly-announced shows begins is ongoing, continuing through tomorrow, March 15th at 5:00 p.m. local; sign up here. Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue pre-sales, which begin Thursday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. local (use password TUMBLE). All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster.
You can find tickets to previously-announced shows over at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Goose’s entire 2023 tour date schedule below.
Goose shared their last studio album Dripfield in June 2022, and they also released a live EP Undecided the following November.
Goose 2023 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
03/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
03/28 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.
04/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
04/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/18 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
04/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
04/21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
04/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
04/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
04/25 – Eugene, OR @ The McDonald Theatre
04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/29 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/2 – New Orleans, LA @ Daze Between New Orleans
05/3 – New Orleans, LA @ Daze Between New Orleans
05/26-28 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival
06/2 – Jackson, MS @ Cathead Jam
06/3 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Music Festival
06/4 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Music Festival
06/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre
06/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre
06/25 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
06/27 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
06/29-07/02 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
06/28-07/01 – Garrettsville, OH @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets)
07/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
07/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
07/07 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/08 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival
07/26-30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest
09/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Borderland Festival
09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
09/22 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
09/23 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
10/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre