Goose Expand 2023 Tour Dates

Wrapping up with two Red Rocks shows in October

Goose, photo by Pooneh Ghana
March 14, 2023 | 3:46pm ET

    Goose have expanded their upcoming North American tour all the way through October 2023.

    After wrapping up their previously-announced tour dates, Goose will keep the good times rolling on September 16th at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre. The jam band will then make stops in cities including Salt Lake City, Oakland, and Las Vegas, wrapping things up with a two-night stand at Morrison, Colorado’s world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 5th and 6th.

    Goose also have a handful of festival dates on their agenda, including a headlining spot at Peach Music. What’s more, the band will also donate $1 from each tour ticket to Backline, a non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources — something we definitely need a lot more of.

    A seated ticket request lottery for all Goose’s newly-announced shows begins is ongoing, continuing through tomorrow, March 15th at 5:00 p.m. local; sign up here. Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue pre-sales, which begin Thursday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. local (use password TUMBLE). All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster.

    You can find tickets to previously-announced shows over at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Goose’s entire 2023 tour date schedule below.

    Goose shared their last studio album Dripfield in June 2022, and they also released a live EP Undecided the following November.

    Goose 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/23 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    03/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    03/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
    03/28 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
    03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.
    04/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    04/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    04/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    04/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    04/18 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
    04/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
    04/21 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    04/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
    04/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
    04/25 – Eugene, OR @ The McDonald Theatre
    04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    04/29 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    05/2 – New Orleans, LA @ Daze Between New Orleans
    05/3 – New Orleans, LA @ Daze Between New Orleans
    05/26-28 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival
    06/2 – Jackson, MS @ Cathead Jam
    06/3 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Music Festival
    06/4 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Music Festival
    06/22 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre
    06/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre
    06/25 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
    06/27 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    06/29-07/02 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
    06/28-07/01 – Garrettsville, OH @ Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets)
    07/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
    07/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
    07/07 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/08 – Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Music and Arts Festival
    07/26-30 – Floyd, VA @ FloydFest
    09/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Borderland Festival
    09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    09/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
    09/22 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
    09/23 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
    09/25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    09/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    09/29 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
    10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
    10/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    10/06 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

