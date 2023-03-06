Gov’t Mule Announces Dark Side of the Mule Summer Tour

With Pink Floyd unlikely to reunite ever again, Gov’t Mule will fill the void this summer by embarking on “The Dark Side of the Mule Tour.”

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon, Gov’t Mule will perform Pink Floyd covers on a newly announced amphitheater tour. Each show will also feature a separate set of Gov’t Mule originals, as well as special guest opener Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

According to frontman Warren Haynes, the upcoming tour will mark the final “Dark Side of the Mule” performances. “This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance [in 2018]. Since then, ‘Dark Side of the Mule’ has grown into something else. It’s a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don’t miss it!”

A Live Nation pre-sale for “The Dark Side of the Mule Tour” is set for Thursday, March 9th (use access code OPENER), with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 10th via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is gearing up to release his own version of The Dark Side of the Moon, which he secretly re-recorded without the involvement or knowledge of any of his former bandmates.

Gov’t Mule 2023 Tour Dates:

05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^

05/06 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/07 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

05/09 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland

05/11 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

05/16 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

05/18 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater

05/19 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage

05/20 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage

07/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

07/23 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival *

08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

08/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

08/04 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/09 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

08/15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

12/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

^ = w/ George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners

* = Dark Side of the Mule performance