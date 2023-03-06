Menu
Gov’t Mule Announces Dark Side of the Mule Summer Tour

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon

Gov't Mule
Gov’t Mule, photo by Jay Sansone
March 6, 2023 | 11:26am ET

    With Pink Floyd unlikely to reunite ever again, Gov’t Mule will fill the void this summer by embarking on “The Dark Side of the Mule Tour.”

    To celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon, Gov’t Mule will perform Pink Floyd covers on a newly announced amphitheater tour. Each show will also feature a separate set of Gov’t Mule originals, as well as special guest opener Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

    According to frontman Warren Haynes, the upcoming tour will mark the final “Dark Side of the Mule” performances. “This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance [in 2018]. Since then, ‘Dark Side of the Mule’ has grown into something else. It’s a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don’t miss it!”

    A Live Nation pre-sale for “The Dark Side of the Mule Tour” is set for Thursday, March 9th (use access code OPENER), with a public on-sale following on Friday, March 10th via Ticketmaster.

    Tickets to all of Gov’t Mule’s upcoming shows are also available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Meanwhile, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is gearing up to release his own version of The Dark Side of the Moon, which he secretly re-recorded without the involvement or knowledge of any of his former bandmates.

    Gov’t Mule 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater ^
    05/06 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
    05/07 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
    05/09 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland
    05/11 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
    05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
    05/16 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
    05/18 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theater
    05/19 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage
    05/20 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station – Outdoor Stage
    07/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *
    07/23 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival *
    08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
    08/03 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *
    08/04 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
    08/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    08/09 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
    08/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
    08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *
    08/15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *
    08/17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *
    08/18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
    08/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
    12/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    12/30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    12/31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

    ^ = w/ George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners
    * = Dark Side of the Mule performance

