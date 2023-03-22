Gozu have announced a new album, Remedy, their first LP in five years. In advance of its May 19th release, the Boston band has unveiled the cleverly named single “Tom Cruise Control.”

The track gives off heavy Alice in Chains vibes with its thick riffs, compelling guitar arrangement, and the husky-yet-melodic vocals of singer-guitarist Marc Gaffney. Rather than letting their riffs repeat ad nauseam, Gozu steer the song into atmospheric asides that add an emotional weight not always found in heavy psych or stoner rock. Appropriately, the band is letting the music do the talking.

“‘Tom Cruise Control’ will take you riding into the danger zone,” the band stated in a press release. “Turn ‘n burn.”

Remedy was engineered, mixed, and mastered by Dean Baltulonis at Wild Arctic studios in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It follows 2018’s Equilibrium and marks the end of an extended break for the band.

“There is a certain maturity mixed with a childlike enthusiasm to play music, and we all are better players now than on Equilibrium,” said Gaffney. “We have all really tried to look at what we enjoy but more what we do not enjoy. Playing music is a gift and when it becomes ‘A Nightmare on Elm St. Part 37.3,’ you are done.”

Gozu will support the new album with a US tour running throughout May and June. Dates kicks off May 19th with a release-day show at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, New York, and run through June 7th in in Raleigh, North Carolina. Select shows will be available via TicketWeb beginning Friday (March 24th), or you can check StubHub once they go on sale.

Pre-order Remedy via Black Light Media. Below you can stream “Tom Cruise Control” and see the tour dates, album artwork, and tracklist.

Remedy Artwork:

Remedy Tracklist:

01. Tom Cruise Control

02. CLDZ

03. Rambo 2

04. Joe Don Baker

05. Pillow Talk

06. The Magnificent Muraco

07. Ben Gazzara Loves No One

08. Ash

09. The Handler

Gozu’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

5/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

5/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

5/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Green Beacon Gallery

5/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle *

5/24 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

5/25 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House/Revival Room *

5/26 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies / Music Joint *

5/27 – Lincoln, NE @ Cosmic Eye Brewery

5/28 – Denver, CO @ The Crypt

5/30 – Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club

5/31 – Austin, TX @ The Lost Well

6/01 – Arlington, TX @ Division

6/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

6/03 – Nashville, TN @ Springwater *

6/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social & Supply *

6/05 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

6/07 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House *

* = with Ancient Days