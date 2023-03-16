Menu
Grand Funk Railroad Announce We’re an American Band 50th Anniversary US Tour

Celebrating 50 years of the band's seminal 1973 album and hit title track

Grand Funk Railroad, photo by Allen Clark
March 16, 2023 | 11:10am ET

    Grand Funk Railroad have announced a US tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1973 album We’re an American Band and its hit title track.

    The veteran rockers will kick things off with an appearance at the Clewiston Sugar Festival on Saturday (March 18th) in Clewiston, Florida. From there, they’ll play an April 1st show in Akron, Ohio, followed by select dates throughout April, May, June, and July. The tour’s final headlining show is set for July 7th in St. Louis, with Grand Funk Railroad then supporting Kid Rock for a two-night stand in their hometown of Detroit on July 14th and 15th.

    Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can look for deals or find tickets to sold-out shows on StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “We’re an American Band” remains an FM staple decades after it shot to No. 1 on the Billboard charts back in 1973 and stands as Grand Funk’s most well-known hit. Founding drummer Don Brewer is credited with writing the song and singing lead vocals, and he fondly recalled its origins in a press release for the upcoming tour.

    “’We’re an American Band’ came to me when we were flying from town to town on our ‘Phoenix Tour’ in 1972,” Brewer said. “We were being sued by our former manager Terry Knight and he was trying to stop us from performing. The line — ‘We’re comin’ to your town, we’ll help you party it down’ — came to me first and I wrote the song around that line. Taking snippets of things going on during the tour at that time, like staying up all night with Freddy King playing poker, four young chiquitas in Omaha, sweet sweet Connie in Little Rock, and finally the declaration, ‘We’re an American Band,’ because it sounds great and sings well. I feel lucky and blessed every time we play it live.”

    You can see the full list of dates for Grand Funk Railroad’s We’re an American Band 50th anniversary tour below. Get tickets here.

    Grand Funk Railroad’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    03/18 – Clewiston, FL @ Clewiston Sugar Festival – Civic Park
    04/01 – Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
    04/13 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center
    04/23 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center
    04/29 – Marietta, OH @ Peoples Bank Theatre
    05/06 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
    05/13 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
    05/19 – Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    06/02 – Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater
    06/09 – Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Casino
    06/24 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
    07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino & Hotel
    07/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
    07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

    * = supporting Kid Rock

