Greg Puciato Announces First-Ever North American Solo Tour

Support will come from Escuela Grind, Deaf Club, and Trace Amount

Greg Puciato tour
Greg Puciato, photo by Jim Louvau​​​​​​​
March 21, 2023 | 4:22pm ET

    Greg Puciato, the longtime frontman of The Dillinger Escape Plan, has announced his first full-scale North American solo tour.

    Since the breakup of The Dillinger Escape Plan in 2017, Puciato has remained quite busy, releasing two solo albums, along with new LPs from his bands The Black Queen and Killer Be Killed. He has also toured extensively as part of Jerry Cantrell’s backing band.

    The solo outing kicks off May 3rd in Roseville, California, and runs through a June 7th show in Los Angeles. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins either on Wednesday (March 22nd) or Thursday (March 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code OPENER, with a general sale starting Friday.

    Related Video

    Support on the trek will come from Escuela Grind (minus May 18th-27th), Deaf Club (featuring Justin Pearson of The Locust and Dead Cross), and Trace Amount.

    “Gonna take a big ol’ North American road trip with some friends, booked some shows along the way to justify it to myself, and pay for gas,” said Puciato in a press release. “I’d love to see as many of you as possible, old fans and new, and everyone in between. Let’s make some memorable nights together. This is the first time I’ve gone on tour for the records that I started releasing under my own name back in 2020, and it’ll possibly be the only tour under my own name for the foreseeable future. Come on down!”

    Puciato released his debut solo album, Child Soldier: Creator of God, in 2020, followed by his sophomore effort, Mirrorcell, in 2022.

    Greg Puciato Kyle Meredith
     Editor's Pick
    Greg Puciato on New Album Mirrorcell, Abstract Lyrics, and Touring with Jerry Cantrell

    During his run in The Dillinger Escape Plan, he was known for being one of the most dynamic live performers in heavy music, often beating up his body and engaging in death-defying stunts onstage.

    Check out Greg Puciato’s 2023 North American tour dates below, followed by his 2022 appearance on Consequence’s Kyle Meredith With… podcast.

    Greg Puciato 2023 Tour Dates with Escuela Grind, Deaf Club, and Trace Amount:
    05/03 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading
    05/04 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
    05/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
    05/07 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    05/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    05/10 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
    05/12 – Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line
    05/14 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
    05/16 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergels
    05/17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
    05/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery *
    05/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PBDT *
    05/21 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
    05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *
    05/23 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *
    05/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *
    05/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *
    05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell) *
    05/30 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    05/31 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
    06/01 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
    06/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    06/06 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room
    06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

    * = no Escuela Grind

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

