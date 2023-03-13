Guns N’ Roses’ Slash Launches New Horror Production Company

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has launched a new horror production company called BerserkerGang.

According to Variety, the rock legend has formed the new venture with Raven Banner executives Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt; Rue Morgue magazine founder and filmmaker Rodrigo Gudiño; and Hangar 18 Media producer Pasha Patriki.

Slash stated of the new company, “I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you. I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

The guitar icon recently worked with Raven Banner and Gudiño on the Hangar 18-produced movie The Breach, which premiered at Canada’s Fantasia Film Festival last year, and is set for commercial release later this year. That project led to the formation of BerserkerGang.

“The company slogan is ‘Films Forged in Fury,’ if that’s any indication of where we plan on venturing” said Gudiño of BerserkerGang.

Details of the first BerserkerGang project are expected to be revealed at the Cannes film festival in May.

Previously, Slash formed the production banner Slasher Films. It is unclear whether that company is still in existence, as it has been inactive on social media since 2014.

While we await news of the first BerserkerGang project, Guns N’ Roses recently announced a 2023 world tour that includes a late summer / early fall North American leg. Tickets to the band’s upcoming shows are available here.

Watch below to see Heavy Consequence‘s 2022 interview with Slash, in which he discussed his work on The Breach at the very end of our conversation.