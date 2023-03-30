Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Collision Lawsuit

A jury dismissed the complaint of retired optometrist Terry Sanderson who sued Paltrow over injuries he allegedly sustained in a 2016 ski crash

Advertisement
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow, photo by Rick Bowmer / AFP via Getty
Consequence Staff
March 30, 2023 | 6:54pm ET

    A jury has ruled that Gwyneth Paltrow is not at fault for a 2016 ski collision that allegedly left the man who sued with broken ribs and a concussion.

    On Thursday, a jury dismissed the complaint of retired optometrist Terry Sanderson who sued Paltrow over injuries he said he sustained when the two crashed into each other at Deer Valley ski resort. Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000. Paltrow countersued for $1 and attorney fees.

    This is a developing story…

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Michelle Rodriguez Avatar James Cameron Return

Michelle Rodriguez Rejected James Cameron's Offer to Rejoin Avatar Films: "That Would Be Overkill"

March 30, 2023

Clint Eastwood Final Film Warner Bros Juror #2

Clint Eastwood Sets Sights on Directing His Final Film: Report

March 30, 2023

dungeons dragons disappointment fans talk adaptations honor among thieves 2000 animated

Dungeons, Dragons, and Disappointment: A Fan Chat About the (Mostly) Awful Adaptations

March 30, 2023

Best Baseball Movies

The 10 Best Baseball Movies of All Time

March 30, 2023

Asteroid City Wes Anderson next film movie cast release date

Asteroid City: Everything We Know About Wes Anderson’s Upcoming Film

March 30, 2023

sebastian bear mcclard sexual misconduct safdie brothers emily ratajkowski uncut gems good time

Sebastian Bear-McClard, Good Time and Uncut Gems Producer, Accused of Sexual Misconduct

March 29, 2023

Keanu Reeves Alvvays Blue Rev album

Keanu Reeves Is an Alvvays Superfan

March 29, 2023

Jeremy Renner interview accident Diane Sawyer ABC

Jeremy Renner Sets First On-Camera Interview Since Snow Plow Accident: "I Chose to Survive"

March 29, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Collision Lawsuit

Menu Shop Search Newsletter