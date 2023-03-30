Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Collision Lawsuit

A jury has ruled that Gwyneth Paltrow is not at fault for a 2016 ski collision that allegedly left the man who sued with broken ribs and a concussion.

On Thursday, a jury dismissed the complaint of retired optometrist Terry Sanderson who sued Paltrow over injuries he said he sustained when the two crashed into each other at Deer Valley ski resort. Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000. Paltrow countersued for $1 and attorney fees.

This is a developing story…