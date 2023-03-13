Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour

Helloween have announced a 2023 North American tour with support from fellow power metallers HammerFall.

The run kicks off May 13th in Dallas and wraps up on June 3rd in San Francisco, hitting most major markets along the way.

Ticket sales are ongoing and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. If you’re looking for potential deals or to snag tickets once they’re sold out, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

The tour will see Helloween performing tracks from their eponymous 2021 album for the first time on North American shores. Meanwhile, HammerFall will be out in support of their 2022 effort, Hammer of Dawn.

Below you can see a full list of dates for Helloween’s 2023 North American tour with HammerFall. Get tickets here, and for sold-out gigs, here.

Helloween’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with HammerFall:

5/13 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

5/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

5/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

5/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/21 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

5/23 – Toronto, ON @ History

5/24 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

5/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

5/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

5/30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

6/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

6/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

6/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield