Helloween Announce 2023 North American Tour

HammerFall will provide support on the three-week run

helloween 2023 tour
Helloween, photo by Martin Häusler
March 13, 2023 | 1:21pm ET

    Helloween have announced a 2023 North American tour with support from fellow power metallers HammerFall.

    The run kicks off May 13th in Dallas and wraps up on June 3rd in San Francisco, hitting most major markets along the way.

    Ticket sales are ongoing and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

    The tour will see Helloween performing tracks from their eponymous 2021 album for the first time on North American shores. Meanwhile, HammerFall will be out in support of their 2022 effort, Hammer of Dawn.

    Below you can see a full list of dates for Helloween’s 2023 North American tour with HammerFall. Get tickets here, and for sold-out gigs, here.

    Helloween’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with HammerFall:
    5/13 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
    5/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    5/18 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    5/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    5/21 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    5/23 – Toronto, ON @ History
    5/24 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall
    5/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera
    5/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    5/30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    6/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    6/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    6/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

    helloween 2023 tour



