Henry Rollins Teases Mysterious Project He Put His Life Savings In

Henry Rollins is teasing a mysterious new project he plans to launch in Nashville, and spoiler alert, it’s not a concert. The former Black Flag frontman told readers of The Guardian that he’s done making music, but that 14 months from now, something he’s been working on for a couple of years will finally come to fruition.

Rollins hasn’t performed as part of a band since the early aughts, only sporadically popping up at friends’ shows or appearing on others’ records. When asked why he stepped back from making music, the artist replied, “I stopped processing ideas in terms of lyrics. One day, I woke up and thought: ‘I’m done.’ My manager flipped out, but I’ve never looked back. I didn’t want to become a human jukebox playing old songs, so I filled the space the band took with films and TV and now my shows, my radio show and writing. At this point, I wouldn’t go back on stage with a band for anything.”

Since retreating from music, Rollins has hosted numerous radio shows, contributed to publications like LA Weekly, and embarked on a spoken word tour. He’s even dabbled in acting, lending his voice to animated series like The Legend of Korra. As for that Nashville project, “It’s something I’ve been working on for a couple of years with my manager, Heidi May, and I’ve put my life savings into it. All I can say is that we’re looking at launching 14 months from now in Nashville and it will make people smile until their faces hurt.”

Read Rollins’ full interview with The Guardian here. Earlier this year, he and visual artist Shepard Fairey presented Billy Idol with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.