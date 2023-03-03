Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Hilary Duff catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Season 2 of How I Met Your Father.

The actress/musician dives into why her character is still a bit of a mess, the red herrings the show throws at viewers, Meghan Trainor’s appearance, and wanting Jennifer Coolidge to be a future guest. Duff also discusses having Neil Patrick Harris return and what it’s like to have legacy characters on the show, learning the Electric Slide, and highlights from this season’s soundtrack.

