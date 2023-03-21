An unidentified “serial pooper” has reportedly been defecating during shows at Broadway’s Shubert Theater. According to Page Six, one of their recent movements occurred precariously close to where Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, were sitting.

The Clintons attended a recent showing of Some Like It Hot at the Shubert Theatre, when “the lights came up for intermission and there were two human turds in the aisle just near the famous political duo.”

A source told Page Six that the “house staff worked quickly to help resolve the situation and Act II started as scheduled.”

It is not believed that the Clintons were intentionally targeted, as an insider who spoke to the house manager told Page Six that this is the fourth such incident to have happened inside of the theater. A separate source maintained that it was merely a one-off accident.

And you thought Trump’s Secret Service detail had a shitty job.