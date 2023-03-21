Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Someone Defecated on the Floor Next to Hillary Clinton During a Broadway Show: Report

An unidentified "serial pooper" has reportedly been defecating during shows at Broadway's Shubert Theater

Advertisement
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at Broadway
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Consequence Staff
March 21, 2023 | 4:13pm ET

    An unidentified “serial pooper” has reportedly been defecating during shows at Broadway’s Shubert Theater. According to Page Six, one of their recent movements occurred precariously close to where Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, were sitting.

    The Clintons attended a recent showing of Some Like It Hot at the Shubert Theatre, when “the lights came up for intermission and there were two human turds in the aisle just near the famous political duo.”

    A source told Page Six that the “house staff worked quickly to help resolve the situation and Act II started as scheduled.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    It is not believed that the Clintons were intentionally targeted, as an insider who spoke to the house manager told Page Six that this is the fourth such incident to have happened inside of the theater. A separate source maintained that it was merely a one-off accident.

    And you thought Trump’s Secret Service detail had a shitty job.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes Placed on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found Roaming the Streets

March 20, 2023

Julia Fox

Julia Fox's Father, Brother Arrested After Police Raid Uncovers Ghost Guns, Bomb-Making Materials

March 9, 2023

rupaul anti drag legislation

RuPaul Responds to Anti-Drag Legislation, Calls Drag Queens the "Marines of the Queer Movement"

March 8, 2023

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis' Wife Dresses Down Paparazzi: "Give Him His Space"

March 5, 2023

Will Smith attacks Chris Rock at Oscars

What Did Chris Rock Say About Will Smith in Selective Outrage?

March 5, 2023

Madonna and Josh Popper

Madonna Dating 29-Year-Old Boxing Coach Josh Popper

March 1, 2023

Anthony Ciccone

Anthony Ciccone, Eldest Brother of Madonna, Dead at 66

February 26, 2023

The Grinch sequel book How The Grinch Lost Christmas Dr Seuss 2023 preorder stole whoville cindy lou who

The Grinch Gets a Sequel, Without Dr. Seuss, in New Book How The Grinch Lost Christmas!

February 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Someone Defecated on the Floor Next to Hillary Clinton During a Broadway Show: Report

Menu Shop Search Newsletter