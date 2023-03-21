All culture is local. The bands headlining the world’s biggest music festivals once lugged amps and guitars and drum sets into small, sweaty rooms down the street from their day jobs. Local music venues aren’t only proving grounds for artists looking to break through, but sacred spaces where community flourishes — neighbors and friends and strangers sharing the same air for a few hours. And while massive stadium shows no doubt present their own kind of thrill, the intimacy of the small venue experience is unmatched.

It’s with all this in mind that we’re proud to launch our latest initiative: Hometowns of Consequence. Even as we’ve grown and expanded over the past decade-and-a-half, Consequence has remained committed to live music as a core focus. In 2021, we presented Protect Live Music, a celebration of independent artists and music venues featuring a two-day virtual benefit concert. Hometowns of Consequence builds upon that earlier campaign, this time using our platform to honor local music venues across America.

To help us kick off Hometowns of Consequence, we’re asking fans to nominate their favorite hometown venues and encourage their fellow music lovers to submit their own treasured places. From there, 20 finalists will be selected across five regions, and fans will then have a chance to vote for the regional winners. Once those five winning venues are selected, we’ll work to host unforgettable Hometowns of Consequence events and concerts in your favorite spaces.

But Hometowns of Consequence is not just a competition; keep an eye out for new content series and special features that will be launching throughout the year as we celebrate these beloved spaces and the people who make them so special.

On behalf of everyone here at Consequence, we could not be more excited to present Hometowns of Consequence. We invite you to nominate your favorite local venue, share with your fellow music lovers, and continue to support the places that make culture happen. We’ll see you out there at a show!

— Spencer Dukoff, Consequence