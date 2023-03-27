How to Get Tickets to Adele’s Las Vegas Residency

Adele has booked another stay at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas for her “Weekends with Adele” residency (get tickets here), but Daydreamers will not want to gamble on securing tickets following the singer’s previous sold-out stint that launched in late 2022.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough and I know that, I know it’s not enough, so I am coming back,” the Grammy-winning artist shared during her debut run’s final performance on March 25th. The announcement was certainly a relief to fans, who were dealt an initial blow when the residency was postponed by nearly a year from its original start date in January 2022. Since the event launched though, the “Oh My God” singer has more than delivered with a stunning 22-song setlist.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Adele’s Next Tour?

Advertisement

Related Video

The “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency will be hosted exclusively at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for 34 dates starting on Friday, June 16th. The schedule follows a strict Friday-Saturday structure throughout and features one, month-long break in July before resuming on August 4th. The event continues for every weekend in September and October, then reaches its current conclusion on Saturday, November 4th.

Who Is Opening for Adele on Tour?

There are no listed guests for the “Weekends with Adele” experience, though there’s surely no shortage of artists who would gladly accept her invitation. Adele has counted Lizzo, Donald Glover, Mel B, Dua Lipa, Seth Rogen, and more among her audience members for the two televised specials she’s recorded in support of her 2021 LP, 30.

How Can I Get Tickets for Adele’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to the new run of “Weekends with Adele” live dates will be available first through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan pre-sale, with registration ongoing through Sunday, April 2nd. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, and a public on-sale will follow at an undetermined time if there are any seats remaining.

Advertisement

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Adele’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Adele’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

“Weekends with Adele” 2023 Dates:

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace