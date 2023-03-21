How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel’s 2023 Tour

Billy Joel has remained one of music’s biggest tickets as a mainstay of the live circuit for years, and that extends well beyond his long-running, record-setting residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden. While his monthly stint has provided plenty of highlights, from surprise guests like Miley Cyrus and Paul Simon to his 100th concert celebration with Bruce Springsteen, there are still many more memories to be made any time the Piano Man breaks away from the familiar streets of his hometown.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Billy Joel’s Next Tour?

Billy Joel has already laid out his upcoming New York residency dates at Madison Square Garden, with shows falling on March 26th, April 22nd, May 5th, June 2nd, July 24th, and August 29th. He’s also set to complete his ongoing “Two Icons, One Night” tour with Stevie Nicks, which will hit Arlington, Texas; Philadelphia; Minneapolis; and more before wrapping in Phoenix on December 8th.

Joel will also host a solo show at London’s Hyde Park on July 7th. The concert serves as his only scheduled appearance in Europe for the year.

Who Is Opening for Billy Joel on Tour?

The Piano Man will typically take the reins for his entire performance, but he has shown a collaborative spirit lately after sharing duets with the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and his co-headlining tour-mate, Stevie Nicks.

Brush up on Joel’s solo set with our deep-dive into his 1977 classic, The Stranger, for The Opus podcast.

How Can I Get Tickets for Billy Joel’s 2023 Tour?

What Are Billy Joel’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Billy Joel’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:

03/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

04/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

06/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field ^

07/07 – London, UK @ Hyde Park

07/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium ^

08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead ^

08/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium ^

10/07 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium ^

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium ^

12/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks