How to Get Tickets to boygenius’ 2023 Tour

boygenius, the supergroup trio composed of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, have announced a new 2023 tour supporting their long-awaited debut LP together, the record. The indie-rock powerhouses had already signaled a return with an appearance at Coachella and the upcoming Re:SET concert tour, but they’re now making a full-fledged comeback with their first run of collective live dates since 2018.

What Is boygenius’ Next Tour?

The upcoming boygenius trek will mark the supergroup’s first extended outing since they released their self-titled debut EP in 2018. The anticipation for the trio’s return to the road has been massive considering their last meeting resulted in a placement on our Top 50 Albums of 2018 list and earned them a spot among our Top Live Acts of 2018.

boygenius’ 2023 tour commences April 12th at Pomona, California’s Fox Theatre, before making stops in Phoenix, Houston, Toronto, Vancouver, Boise, and more. They’ll wrap things up with a finale at Red Rocks Ampitheatre on August 5th.

These headlining dates supplement boygenius’ previously-announced headlining slots at Re:SET concert series, a 12-date, artist-curated, rotating concert tour event. Those shows span most of June, making stops in cities like San Diego, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, and Chicago.

Who Is Opening for boygenius on Tour?

boygenius hand-picked Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange to perform with them at all their Re:SET dates. Their other tour dates boast an epic roster of supporting acts that’ll rotate between Bartees Strange, Claud, Broken Social Scene, Carly Rae Jepsen, Illuminati Hotties, MUNA, and Ethel Cain.

Tickets to boygenius’ newly announced tour dates will first be available via fan pre-sale on Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. (use code NOTSTRONG). A general sale for remaining tickets begins Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, you can find tickets to boygenius’ headlining shows and Re:SET dates at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are boygenius’ 2023 Tour Dates?

boygenius 2023 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium ^

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside at the Rosebow ^

06/04 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater ^

06/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #

06/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

06/09 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater Ground ^

06/10 – New Orleans, LA @ City Park ^

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Central Park ^

06/13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena #

06/14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

06/16 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

06/17 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

06/18 – Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^

06/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE %

06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage $%

06/23 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Festival Site ^

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Riis Park ^

06/25 – Nashville, TN @ Centennial Park ^

07/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre *+

07/29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *+

07/30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *+

08/01 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater +

08/02 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field +

08/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square +

08/05 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen !

08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall !

08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium !

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – London, UK @ Gunnersbury Park !@

08/22 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall @

08/23 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall @

08/24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records Outstore (early show)

08/24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK @ Banquet Records Outstore (late show)

08/25 – Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

^ = w/ Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

# = w/ Bartees Strange only

% = w/ Claud

$ = w/ Broken Social Scene

* = w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

+ = w/ Illuminati Hotties

! = w/ MUNA

@ = w/ Ethel Cain