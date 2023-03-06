How to Get Tickets to Dierks Bentley’s 2023 Tour

Dierks Bentley has plotted out his upcoming “Gravel & Gold Tour,” and tickets will be released in waves throughout March for the summer trek supporting his new album of the same name.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” Bentley shared in a statement. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever.

What Is Dierks Bentley’s Next Tour?

The 28-city “Gravel & Gold Tour” kicks off in Toronto on June 1st, followed by stops to Detroit, Cleveland, and more. After dates in Raleigh and Charlotte, Dierks Bentley hits Gilford, New Hampshire and Pittsburgh before closing out his Midwest visits with shows in Chicago on July 8th and Indianapolis on July 9th. He plays three nights in Florida between Jacksonville, Tampa, and West Palm Beach, then travels north via Camdenton, Missouri to headline Holmdel, New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on July 27th and Bethel, New York’s mythic Center for the Arts on July 28th. He’ll close the month in Bristow, Virginia.

Dierks opens the next month in Corning, California on August 3rd, then host concerts in Lake Tahoe, Nevada; Boise, Idaho; and Salt Lake City. After a performance in Albuquerque, he plays three California nights in Mountain View, San Diego, and Palm Springs and two shows at Bend, Oregon’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater. The “Gravel & Gold Tour” closes in Auburn, Washington on August 26th.

Who Is Opening for Dierks Bentley on Tour?

Dierks Bentley has cast quite a catchy country roster to join him throughout the “Gravel & Gold Tour.” His supporting lineup includes Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Hailey Whitters, Caitlyn Smith, Caylee Hammack, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Tyler Braden, The Cadillac Three, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Red Clay Strays, and Shane Smith & the Saints. Check out some of the special guests’ tour greetings via Twitter.

How Can I Get Tickets for Dierks Bentley’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Dierks Bentley’s “Gravel & Gold Tour” will be first available to Citi Cardmembers on Wednesday, March 8th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code OPENER) along with concurrent pre-sales arranged by tour guests like Jordan Davis and Hailey Whitters. General public on-sale follows on Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Select cities will host ticket releases after the first wave of on-sale dates. For shows in Holmdel, New Jersey; Raleigh; Charlotte, and more, a Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time with a general release following on Friday, March 24th.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Dierks Bentley’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Dierks Bentley’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Dierks Bentley 2023 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/04 – Madison, IL @ NASCAR Cup Series Race

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/22 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

06/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/21 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/28 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/03 – Corning, CA @ Rolling Hills Casino

08/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

08/10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/19 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre