How to Get Tickets to Drake’s 2023 Tour

Drake has laid out his first North American trek in five years, and tickets for the “It’s All A Blur Tour” are going to be in high demand after such an extended break for the rap superstar (get tickets here).

Since his last tour, Drake released 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind, and the 21 Savage collaborative album, Her Loss, from late last year.

What Is Drake’s Next Tour?

The 29-date “It’s All A Blur Tour” marks Drake’s first North American outing since his Migos co-billed “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” in 2018. The new live circuit opens in New Orleans on June 16th, followed by arena shows in Nashville, Houston, and Dallas. After a concert in Miami on June 28th, Drake plays two nights at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on July 1st and 2nd. He follows that up with further back-to-back performances in Chicago and Boston along with stops to Detroit and Montreal in-between.

Advertisement

Related Video

Drake takes over New York for four nights beginning with two shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on July 17th and 18th, followed by another two headlining dates at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on July 25th and 26th. He closes the month with stops to Washington, DC on July 28th and Philadelphia on July 31st.

The “It’s All A Blur Tour” resumes in August with an extensive California slate that includes two nights at both Inglewood’s Kia Forum and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Drake performs in Seattle on August 25th and crosses over to Vancouver on August 28th, then heads to Las Vegas on September 1st. The North American trek wraps in Glendale, Arizona on September 5th.

Drake has also been tapped to make a “special guest” appearance at J. Cole’s Raleigh, North Carolina-based Dreamville Festival in April.

Who Is Opening for Drake on Tour?

Advertisement

Drake will be joined on the “It’s All A Blur Tour” with his recent Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage. Along with the impressive catalogue the pair have managed to curate individually, they’ve contributed notable features for each other including 2016’s “Sneakin'” as well as “Jimmy Cooks,” which closed 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind.

How Can I Get Tickets for Drake’s 2023 Tour?

Drake tickets will go up for grabs through a number of early access options. A pre-sale for Cash Ash Card users opens on Wednesday, March 15th at 12:00 p.m. local time, while pre-sales hosted by Sprite and Chase Bank follow on Thursday, March 16th. A Live Nation pre-sale also begins that same day (using access code OPENER).

Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, March 17th at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Drake’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Drake’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Drake 2023 Tour Dates:

04/02 – Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival

06/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^

06/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

06/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

06/28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena ^

07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

07/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

07/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

07/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

07/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

07/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^

08/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^

08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^

08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^

08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

09/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^

Advertisement

^ = w/ 21 Savage