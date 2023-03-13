How to Get Tickets to Feid’s 2023 Tour

Feid has planned his return to North America after his wildly popular live debut across the continent in 2022 with the upcoming “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour.” Fresh off of the Colombian singer’s highest charting LP, 2022’s Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos el Album, and the year-closing Sixdo EP, tickets to see Feid have never been more hotly anticipated.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

What Is Feid’s Next Tour?

The 29-date North American “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” kicks off in Seattle on April 20th, followed by West Coast concerts in Portland and California between San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento. Feid heads southeast via Las Vegas and Phoenix to Texas for nights in El Paso, Houston, Hidalgo, Dallas, and Austin. After stops in Oklahoma City on May 20th and Indianapolis on May 24th, the “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” singer visits Toronto, Chicago, and Montreal before closing out May in Boston.

Feid performs in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 2nd, then hits Washington, DC and Philadelphia before headlining New York’s Hulu Theatre on June 7th. The Medellín artist continues to the Ryman in Nashville on June 9th, followed by dates in Atlanta, Charlotte, and Miami. The “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” subsequently closes in Orlando on June 17th.

Who Is Opening for Feid on Tour?

Though Feid has made quite a few career-defining collaborations with the likes of Ozuna, J Balvin, and Karol G, no openers or supporting acts have been announced to join him on the North American leg of the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Feid’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Feid’s North American “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour” will be available via several early access options starting with a pre-sale hosted by the artist on Tuesday, March 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Wednesday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER) along with venue-specific offers and VIP Package deals.

General public tickets for Feid go up for grabs on Thursday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Feid’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Feid’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Feid 2023 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

04/21 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/25 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

05/03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

05/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/10 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

05/13 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/14 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

05/17 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

05/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/21 – Austin, TX @ TBC Bass Concert Hall

05/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

05/26 – Toronto, ON @ Toronto History

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival Grant Park

05/28 – Montreal, QC @ Festival Fuego Fuego

05/31 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

06/02 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

06/03 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

06/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/07 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre

06/09 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

06/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

06/16 – Miami, FL – Miami @ Dade Arena

06/17 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live