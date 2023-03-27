Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to John Mayer’s 2023 Solo Tour

His second solo run of 2023 starts in October

Advertisement
John Mayer, photo by Danny Clinch
March 27, 2023 | 4:21pm ET

    John Mayer has expanded his 2023 solo acoustic tour with tickets incoming for a second North American leg this fall. For his latest live outing, the exceptional, Grammy-winning musician has created a unique, first-of-its-kind experience, which he recently previewed on The Late Show with a performance of “Waitin’ On the Day.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is John Mayer’s Next Tour?

    John Mayer still has several dates left on his solo tour’s initial itinerary, including stops Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and more. The first leg wraps at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on April 14th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The new set of live shows opens with Mayer’s return to New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 3rd, followed by stops in Boston and Philadelphia. The arena tour then shifts south to Nashville and Tampa before paying a visit to the Midwest in Indianapolis on October 17th and Chicago on October 18th. After completing his East Coast trek via Baltimore; Belmont Park, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Atlanta, the solo artist closes out the month in Texas with shows in Dallas and Houston.

    The acoustic tour opens in Austin to kick-off November, then continues west to Salt Lake City on November 5th. Following a headlining performance at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 7th, Mayer concludes his one-man show in Los Angeles on November 10th.

    The guitarist will also join Dead & Company for their summer farewell tour launching in May with a festival appearance at New Orleans Jazz Fest and a special anniversary show to commemorate the Grateful Dead’s mythic 1977 Cornell performance.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Mayer as a solo act has been booked for Maryland’s Oceans Calling Festival in September as well as Sound on Sound in his home state of Connecticut in early October.

    Who Is Opening for John Mayer on Tour?

    JP Saxe, the singer-songwriter behind our previous Song of the Week nominees, “Dangerous Levels of Introspection” and “The Good Parts,” will support Mayer on the entirety of his Fall solo run.

    How Can I Get Tickets for John Mayer’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to the new leg on John Mayer’s solo acoustic tour will be first available to the artist’s Fan Club members on Wednesday, March 29th at 9:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 30th at 9:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER).

    Advertisement

    The general public can access John Mayer tickets starting on Friday, March 31st at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are John Mayer’s 2023 Tour?

    See John Mayer’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    09/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    09/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    09/30 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival
    10/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival
    10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    10/21 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    10/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    11/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

    John Mayer tickets solo tour 2023 poster artwork dates

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Adele tickets tour 2022 2023 Weekends with Adele las vegas residency

How to Get Tickets to Adele's Las Vegas Residency

March 27, 2023

Lauren Daigle tickets Kaleidescope tour 2023

How to Get Tickets to Lauren Daigle's 2023 Tour

March 27, 2023

odesza 2023 north american tour dates schedule tickets

Odesza Announce 2023 Tour

March 27, 2023

Godsmack and Staind 2023 US Tour

Godsmack and Staind Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

March 27, 2023

avenged sevenfold 2023 tour dates

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

March 27, 2023

jon-lovett

Jon Lovett Bringing Lovett or Leave It Podcast on Tour

March 27, 2023

Madonna tickets tour 40th anniversary presale code info stream dates

How to Get Tickets to Madonna's Sold-Out 2023 Tour

March 27, 2023

Madonna 2023

Madonna Announces Nashville Concert Benefiting Trans Rights

March 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to John Mayer's 2023 Solo Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter