How to Get Tickets to John Mayer’s 2023 Solo Tour

John Mayer has expanded his 2023 solo acoustic tour with tickets incoming for a second North American leg this fall. For his latest live outing, the exceptional, Grammy-winning musician has created a unique, first-of-its-kind experience, which he recently previewed on The Late Show with a performance of “Waitin’ On the Day.”

What Is John Mayer’s Next Tour?

John Mayer still has several dates left on his solo tour’s initial itinerary, including stops Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and more. The first leg wraps at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on April 14th.

The new set of live shows opens with Mayer’s return to New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 3rd, followed by stops in Boston and Philadelphia. The arena tour then shifts south to Nashville and Tampa before paying a visit to the Midwest in Indianapolis on October 17th and Chicago on October 18th. After completing his East Coast trek via Baltimore; Belmont Park, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Atlanta, the solo artist closes out the month in Texas with shows in Dallas and Houston.

The acoustic tour opens in Austin to kick-off November, then continues west to Salt Lake City on November 5th. Following a headlining performance at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 7th, Mayer concludes his one-man show in Los Angeles on November 10th.

The guitarist will also join Dead & Company for their summer farewell tour launching in May with a festival appearance at New Orleans Jazz Fest and a special anniversary show to commemorate the Grateful Dead’s mythic 1977 Cornell performance.

Meanwhile, Mayer as a solo act has been booked for Maryland’s Oceans Calling Festival in September as well as Sound on Sound in his home state of Connecticut in early October.

Who Is Opening for John Mayer on Tour?

JP Saxe, the singer-songwriter behind our previous Song of the Week nominees, “Dangerous Levels of Introspection” and “The Good Parts,” will support Mayer on the entirety of his Fall solo run.

How Can I Get Tickets for John Mayer’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to the new leg on John Mayer’s solo acoustic tour will be first available to the artist’s Fan Club members on Wednesday, March 29th at 9:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 30th at 9:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER).

The general public can access John Mayer tickets starting on Friday, March 31st at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are John Mayer’s 2023 Tour?

See John Mayer’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

John Mayer 2023 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

03/31 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

04/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

04/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

04/06 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

04/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/11 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/30 – Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling Festival

10/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

10/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/20 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/21 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum