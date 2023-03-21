How to Get Tickets to Jon Pardi’s 2023 Tour

Jon Pardi has unveiled dates to his massive “2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour,” and tickets to the global trek supporting the country star’s 2022 album, Mr. Saturday Night, will certainly be sparking world-widespread interest.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Jon Pardi’s Next Tour?

Before Pardi officially launches the “2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour,” he’ll run through several previously announced shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks, California’s Greek Theatre, and more, along with festival spots including Indio, California’s Stagecoach and Nashville’s CMA Festival.

The “Dirt on My Boots” singer then kicks off his new headlining tour in Belfast, Northern Ireland on August 25th. The subsequent European route features further UK dates in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and more followed by stops to Amsterdam, Oslo, and Hamburg. The leg closes in Stockholm on September 7th.

Pardi resumes the global excursion in North America with an opening night performance in Knoxville on September 28th. He hits Kentucky and Georgia before settling in Florida for three nights between Hollywood, Estero, and Jacksonville. Following Midwest stops to Omaha and St. Louis, he’ll head to the Pacific Northwest for a jaunt that includes Eugene, Oregon; Everett, Washington; and Abbotsford, British Columbia.

The country star opens November in Nampa, Idaho, then plays two Montana shows in Missoula and Billings. He then crosses over to Canada once again for two nights in Ontario, and returns stateside with a performance in Hershey, Pennsylvania on November 18th. He closes the month in Independence, Missouri, then hosts a concert in Tulsa on December 1st. After stops to Fort Worth, Texas and Fresno, California, the “2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour” wraps in Las Vegas on December 9th.

Who Is Opening for Jon Pardi on Tour?

Jon Pardi will be joined by a rotating cast of stellar supporting players on the “2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour.” Midland, Randall King, and Jackson Dean all trade rounds on the global outing, while Ella Langley and DJ Highmax provide nearly constant assistance across the entire itinerary.

How Can I Get Tickets for Jon Pardi’s 2023 Tour?

Jon Pardi tickets will be available through a number of early access options. Members of Pardi’s Fan Club can purchase tickets with an artist-hosted pre-sale starting on Tuesday, March 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time, while pre-sales for Citi cardholders and VIP options open on the same day. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER).

Tickets will go up for grabs to the general public on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Jon Pardi’s 2023 Tour?

See Jon Pardi’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Jon Pardi 2023 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

04/13 – Florence, AZ @ Country Thunder Arizona

04/14 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

04/28 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Country Music Festival

04/29 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/08 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Music Festival

06/15 – Wildwood, NJ @ Barefoot Country Music Fest

06/16 – North Lawrence, OH @ Country Fest

06/22 – Cadott, WI @ Country Fest

06/23 –Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park

07/06 – Fort Loramie, OH @ Country Concert

07/08 – Greenville, WI @ Greenville Lions Club

07/13 – Craven, SK @ Country Thunder Saskatchewan

07/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

07/20 – Twin Lakes, WI @ Country Thunder Wisconsin

07/20 – Valparaiso, IN@ Grandstand, Porter County Fair

07/22 – Monticello, IA @ Great Jones County Fair

07/28 – Cheyenne, WY @ Cheyenne Frontier Days Exhibit Hall

07/29 – Kearney, NE @ Buffalo County Fairgrounds

08/04 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/18 – Calgary, AB @ Country Thunder Alberta

08/25 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall ~

08/27 – Lutterworth, UK @ The Long Road Festival

08/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket ~

08/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz ~

08/31 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy ~

09/01 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire ~

09/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ~

09/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan ~

09/06 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ~

09/07 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand ~

09/28 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum *

09/29 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena *

09/30 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena *

10/05 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood *

10/06 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena *

10/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Dailys Place *

10/19 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center *

10/20 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena *

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena *

10/26 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena *

10/27 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *

10/28 – Everett, WA @ Angel Of The Winds Arena *

11/02 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena +

11/03 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center #

11/04 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #

11/16 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens #

11/17 – Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre #

11/18 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center +

11/30 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena +

12/01 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +

12/02 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/08 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State #

12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena #

* = w/ Midland, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax

+ = w/ Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax

# = w/ Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax

~ = w/ Ella Langley