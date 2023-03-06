How to Get Tickets to KISS’ Final Tour Dates

KISS are set to play their final shows ever this fall, concluding their ongoing “End of the Road” farewell tour (get tickets here).

We’ve heard this before. The rock legends have billed previous tours as their last, such as the “Farewell Tour” in 2000/2001 (and last to feature guitarist Ace Frehley). But this time, it seems definite.

KISS’ current touring lineup includes founding members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons alongside drummer Eric Singer and guitarist Tommy Thayer.

As for a final reunion with the other founding members — Frehley and drummer Peter Criss — Stanley’s recent comment that the original band would sound more like “PISS” than KISS suggests that it’s unlikely to happen.

On the other hand, Simmons has hinted that a different iteration of KISS could continue in some form with “four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on.” Still, these final tour dates will (likely) be your last chance to see KISS featuring Stanley and Simmons.

What Is KISS’ Final Tour?

KISS’ “End of the Road” farewell tour has spanned multiple continents around the world since kicking off in 2019.

Following a run of South American and UK/European dates this spring and summer, the last-ever shows will occur in North America this fall. The outing kicks off on October 29th in Austin, Texas. From there, the route moves north via California for two shows — including a notable appearance at the Hollywood Bowl on November 3rd — and into Canada, where KISS will play nine shows in November. Then, they’ll head back down to the States for the remaining concerts, culminating with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York City — the band’s city of origin — on December 1st and 2nd.

Who Is Opening for KISS’ Final Concerts?

Support has yet to be announced.

How Can I Get Tickets to KISS’ Final Tour?

A KISS Army pre-sale has begun, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 9th at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER. General sales begin on Friday, March 10th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for sold-out shows or preferred seats can be purchased via StubHub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Are KISS’ Final Tour Dates?

You can see a full list of KISS’ final 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

KISS’ Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates:

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

11/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/19 – Quebec, QC @ ideotron Centre

11/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson–Boling Arena

11/25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

11/29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden