How to Get Tickets to Lauren Daigle’s 2023 Tour

Lauren Daigle has set her sights on the upcoming “Kaleidescope Tour,” with tickets arriving ahead of her self-titled, fourth studio album (grab seats here). Meanwhile, Lauren Daigle will debut in two parts, with the first installment releasing on May 12th behind the lead single “Thank God I Do.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Lauren Daigle’s Next Tour?

“The Kaleidescope Tour” launches in Memphis on September 6th, followed by two dates in her home state of Louisiana and a Midwest run that hits Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Minneapolis, and more. Lauren Daigle then heads east via Charleston, West Virginia and Louisville, Kentucky to play in Atlanta on October 6th. She jets to Boston on October 19th and settles in the Northeast for further stops to Newark, New Jersey on October 20th and Baltimore on October 21st.

Traveling west via Kansas City and St. Louis, Daigle next headlines Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on November 10th, then stops in Phoenix and Sacramento. Following Pacific Northwest shows in Portland, Spokane, and Seattle, the “You Say” singer heads south to Tulsa on November 30th, then plays two nights in Texas between Fort Worth and San Antonio. She’ll hit Greensboro, North Carolina and Knoxville before wrapping “The Kaleidescope Tour” in Greenville, South Carolina on December 9th.

Daigle has also been tapped to perform at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on July 6th and Ohio’s Alive Music Festival on July 15th.

Who Is Opening for Lauren Daigle on Tour?

No openers have been revealed for “The Kaleidescope Tour” at this time. To get a sense of who Daigle might want to link up with on-tour, check out our conversation about her favorite summer songs ahead of her 2019 Hangout Music Festival set.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lauren Daigle’s 2023 Tour?

The pre-sale for Lauren Daigle’s “Kaleidescope Tour” launches with two artist-hosted options on Tuesday, March 28th; Krewe Pass members will gain first access at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a standard artist pre-sale opening at 12:00 p.m. local time (register via Daigle’s website). Citi cardholders will be able to access tickets on Wednesday, March 29th, and a Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER).

Tickets will go up for grabs to the general public on Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Lauren Daigle’s 2023 Tour?

See Lauren Daigle’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Lauren Daigle 2023 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Album Preview Concert

04/13 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

04/14 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/14 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

07/15 – Mineral City, OH @ Alive Music Festival

09/06 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

09/07 –Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

09/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center

09/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/16 – Hoffman Estates, IL @ NOW Arena

09/28 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

09/29 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

10/05 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/19 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

10/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/21 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

10/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

11/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/17 –Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/01 – Ft Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

12/07 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

12/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

12/09 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena