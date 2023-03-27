Menu
How to Get Tickets to Lauren Daigle's 2023 Tour

"The Kaleidescope Tour" begins in September

Lauren Daigle tickets Kaleidescope tour 2023
Lauren Daigle, photo courtesy of Atlantic Records
March 27, 2023 | 3:14pm ET

    Lauren Daigle has set her sights on the upcoming “Kaleidescope Tour,” with tickets arriving ahead of her self-titled, fourth studio album (grab seats here). Meanwhile, Lauren Daigle will debut in two parts, with the first installment releasing on May 12th behind the lead single “Thank God I Do.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Lauren Daigle’s Next Tour?

    “The Kaleidescope Tour” launches in Memphis on September 6th, followed by two dates in her home state of Louisiana and a Midwest run that hits Grand Rapids, Des Moines, Minneapolis, and more. Lauren Daigle then heads east via Charleston, West Virginia and Louisville, Kentucky to play in Atlanta on October 6th. She jets to Boston on October 19th and settles in the Northeast for further stops to Newark, New Jersey on October 20th and Baltimore on October 21st.

    Traveling west via Kansas City and St. Louis, Daigle next headlines Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on November 10th, then stops in Phoenix and Sacramento. Following Pacific Northwest shows in Portland, Spokane, and Seattle, the “You Say” singer heads south to Tulsa on November 30th, then plays two nights in Texas between Fort Worth and San Antonio. She’ll hit Greensboro, North Carolina and Knoxville before wrapping “The Kaleidescope Tour” in Greenville, South Carolina on December 9th.

    Daigle has also been tapped to perform at Milwaukee’s Summerfest on July 6th and Ohio’s Alive Music Festival on July 15th.

    Who Is Opening for Lauren Daigle on Tour?

    No openers have been revealed for “The Kaleidescope Tour” at this time. To get a sense of who Daigle might want to link up with on-tour, check out our conversation about her favorite summer songs ahead of her 2019 Hangout Music Festival set.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Lauren Daigle’s 2023 Tour?

    The pre-sale for Lauren Daigle’s “Kaleidescope Tour” launches with two artist-hosted options on Tuesday, March 28th; Krewe Pass members will gain first access at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a standard artist pre-sale opening at 12:00 p.m. local time (register via Daigle’s website). Citi cardholders will be able to access tickets on Wednesday, March 29th, and a Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER).

    Tickets will go up for grabs to the general public on Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Lauren Daigle’s 2023 Tour?

    See Lauren Daigle’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Lauren Daigle 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/27 – Nashville, TN @ Album Preview Concert
    04/13 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
    04/14 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
    07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
    07/14 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
    07/15 – Mineral City, OH @ Alive Music Festival
    09/06 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    09/07 –Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
    09/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center
    09/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    09/16 – Hoffman Estates, IL @ NOW Arena
    09/28 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
    09/29 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    09/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/04 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
    10/05 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    10/19 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    10/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    10/21 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    10/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    10/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    10/28 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
    11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    11/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    11/16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    11/17 –Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    11/30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    12/01 – Ft Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    12/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    12/07 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    12/08 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    12/09 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

