How to Get Tickets to Lindsey Stirling's 2023 Tour

The US tour begins in August

Lindsey Stirling, photo by Shervin Lainez
March 20, 2023 | 4:15pm ET

    Lindsey Stirling is hitting the road for a live solo headlining run across the US in 2023, and tickets to the violinist’s latest cutting-edge performances, which typically include dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial work, will likely see demand reach the same heights as her high-flying onstage heroics.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Lindsey Stirling’s Next Tour?

    Following live dates in Utah and Puerto Rico as well as summer festival appearances in Europe like Lollapalooza France, Lindsey Stirling will kick off her new US headlining tour in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 1st. She’ll play two shows each in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina, then embarks to the Midwest for stops in Indianapolis, Des Moines, and more.

    Related Video

    After a night in Southaven, Mississippi on August 18th, Stirling hits Oklahoma City; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Moorhead, Minnesota, then heads west via Casper, Wyoming on August 25th. She’ll host performances in Bonner, Montana and Nampa, Idaho before closing out August in Airway Heights, Washington. She continues to Ridgefield, Washington on September 1st, then wraps the tour in Bend, Oregon on September 2nd.

    Who Is Opening for Lindsey Stirling on Tour?

    Stirling will be joined on her 2023 North American run by the Canadian indie-pop collective Walk Off the Earth.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Lindsey Stirling’s 2023 Tour?

    Lindsey Stirling tickets will be available through a number of early access options starting on Tuesday, March 21st with an artist-hosted pre-sale and a pre-sale for Citi cardholders. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER) along with a Spotify pre-sale, venue-specific offers, and VIP Package deals.

    Tickets will reach general public access on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Lindsey Stirling’s 2023 Tour?

    See Lindsey Stirling’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Lindsey Stirling 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/15 – Ivins, UT @ Tuacahn Amphitheatre
    06/03 – San Juan, PR @ Coca-Cola Music Hall
    07/21 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza France
    07/23 – Sopot, PO @ Opera Lesna Sopot
    07/25 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
    07/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau de la Música Catalana
    07/28 – Cologne, DE @ Roncalliplatz
    08/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
    08/02 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
    08/03 – Doswell, VA @ After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
    08/04 – Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace
    08/05 – Columbus OH @ Ohio State Fair
    08/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    08/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavillion
    08/11 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts
    08/12 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
    08/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
    08/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
    08/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
    08/18 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
    08/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Oklahoma Zoo Amphitheatre
    08/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
    08/22 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
    08/23 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater
    08/25 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
    08/26 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
    08/28 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
    08/29 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
    09/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
    09/02 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

How to Get Tickets to Lindsey Stirling's 2023 Tour

