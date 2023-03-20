How to Get Tickets to Lindsey Stirling’s 2023 Tour

Lindsey Stirling is hitting the road for a live solo headlining run across the US in 2023, and tickets to the violinist’s latest cutting-edge performances, which typically include dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial work, will likely see demand reach the same heights as her high-flying onstage heroics.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Lindsey Stirling’s Next Tour?

Following live dates in Utah and Puerto Rico as well as summer festival appearances in Europe like Lollapalooza France, Lindsey Stirling will kick off her new US headlining tour in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 1st. She’ll play two shows each in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina, then embarks to the Midwest for stops in Indianapolis, Des Moines, and more.

After a night in Southaven, Mississippi on August 18th, Stirling hits Oklahoma City; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Moorhead, Minnesota, then heads west via Casper, Wyoming on August 25th. She’ll host performances in Bonner, Montana and Nampa, Idaho before closing out August in Airway Heights, Washington. She continues to Ridgefield, Washington on September 1st, then wraps the tour in Bend, Oregon on September 2nd.

Who Is Opening for Lindsey Stirling on Tour?

Stirling will be joined on her 2023 North American run by the Canadian indie-pop collective Walk Off the Earth.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lindsey Stirling’s 2023 Tour?

Lindsey Stirling tickets will be available through a number of early access options starting on Tuesday, March 21st with an artist-hosted pre-sale and a pre-sale for Citi cardholders. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER) along with a Spotify pre-sale, venue-specific offers, and VIP Package deals.

Tickets will reach general public access on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Lindsey Stirling’s 2023 Tour?

See Lindsey Stirling’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Lindsey Stirling 2023 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Ivins, UT @ Tuacahn Amphitheatre

06/03 – San Juan, PR @ Coca-Cola Music Hall

07/21 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza France

07/23 – Sopot, PO @ Opera Lesna Sopot

07/25 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico

07/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau de la Música Catalana

07/28 – Cologne, DE @ Roncalliplatz

08/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

08/02 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

08/03 – Doswell, VA @ After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

08/04 – Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace

08/05 – Columbus OH @ Ohio State Fair

08/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

08/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavillion

08/11 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts

08/12 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

08/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

08/18 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Oklahoma Zoo Amphitheatre

08/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

08/22 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

08/23 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater

08/25 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

08/26 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/28 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/29 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

09/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/02 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater