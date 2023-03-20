How to Get Tickets to Lindsey Stirling’s 2023 Tour

Lindsey Stirling is hitting the road for a live solo headlining run across the US in 2023, and tickets to the violinist’s latest cutting-edge performances, which typically include dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial work, will likely see demand reach the same heights as her high-flying onstage heroics.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Lindsey Stirling’s Next Tour?
Following live dates in Utah and Puerto Rico as well as summer festival appearances in Europe like Lollapalooza France, Lindsey Stirling will kick off her new US headlining tour in Bridgeport, Connecticut on August 1st. She’ll play two shows each in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina, then embarks to the Midwest for stops in Indianapolis, Des Moines, and more.
After a night in Southaven, Mississippi on August 18th, Stirling hits Oklahoma City; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Moorhead, Minnesota, then heads west via Casper, Wyoming on August 25th. She’ll host performances in Bonner, Montana and Nampa, Idaho before closing out August in Airway Heights, Washington. She continues to Ridgefield, Washington on September 1st, then wraps the tour in Bend, Oregon on September 2nd.
Who Is Opening for Lindsey Stirling on Tour?
Stirling will be joined on her 2023 North American run by the Canadian indie-pop collective Walk Off the Earth.
How Can I Get Tickets for Lindsey Stirling’s 2023 Tour?
Lindsey Stirling tickets will be available through a number of early access options starting on Tuesday, March 21st with an artist-hosted pre-sale and a pre-sale for Citi cardholders. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER) along with a Spotify pre-sale, venue-specific offers, and VIP Package deals.
Tickets will reach general public access on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Lindsey Stirling’s 2023 Tour?
See Lindsey Stirling’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.
Lindsey Stirling 2023 Tour Dates:
04/15 – Ivins, UT @ Tuacahn Amphitheatre
06/03 – San Juan, PR @ Coca-Cola Music Hall
07/21 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza France
07/23 – Sopot, PO @ Opera Lesna Sopot
07/25 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
07/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau de la Música Catalana
07/28 – Cologne, DE @ Roncalliplatz
08/01 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
08/02 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
08/03 – Doswell, VA @ After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
08/04 – Sylvania, OH @ Centennial Terrace
08/05 – Columbus OH @ Ohio State Fair
08/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
08/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavillion
08/11 – Interlochen, MI @ Interlochen Center for the Arts
08/12 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair
08/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair
08/18 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
08/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Oklahoma Zoo Amphitheatre
08/21 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
08/22 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
08/23 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater
08/25 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
08/26 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/28 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/29 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
09/01 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/02 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater