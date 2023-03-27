Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Madonna’s Sold-Out 2023 Tour

The tour celebrates her 40th anniversary in the music industry

Advertisement
Madonna tickets tour 40th anniversary presale code info stream dates
Madonna, photo by Philip Cosores
March 27, 2023 | 10:41am ET

    Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration sold out quickly. Fortunately, there’s still a way to ensure you’re in attendance for the biggest party of 2023.

    Get tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” here, and read more details about the global trek below.

    What Is Madonna’s Next Tour?

    “The Celebration Tour” nods to the release of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled debut album and will feature music from every era of her career. It’s primed to be The Material Girl’s first live career retrospective across multiple cities, and according to one inside source, is set to be “the biggest tour she’s ever done.”

    Advertisement

    The global tour will kick off in North America on July 15th in Vancouver, with additional concerts scheduled in cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more. A UK/European leg kicks off in October, including dates in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.

    Update: Madonna has announced eight new shows in the US, including a concert in Nashville on December 22nd benefiting trans rights. Other new dates include Washington, DC (12/18), Philadelphia (12/20), Palm Springs (1/11), Sacramento, CA (1/13), San Francisco (1/15), Las Vegas (1/18), and Phoenix (1/20).

    Who Is Opening for Madonna on Tour?

    Advertisement

    The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

    madonna dream setlist
     Editor's Pick
    A Dream Setlist for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Madonna’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for Madonna’s newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 30th (use access code OPENER).

    Tickets to all of Madonna’s other upcoming dates can be purchased via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Madonna’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    Advertisement

    See Madonna’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    08/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
    09/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
    09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
    09/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
    09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/15 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/17 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/18 – London, UK @ The O2
    10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    10/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
    11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
    11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    11/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    11/25 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    12/05 – London, UK @ The O2
    12/06 – London, UK @ The O2
    12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    12/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
    12/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    01/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    01/11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    01/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    01/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    01/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    01/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

    Madonna Celebration Tour

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

avenged sevenfold 2023 tour dates

Avenged Sevenfold Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

March 27, 2023

Jon Lovett

Jon Lovett Bringing Lovett or Leave It Podcast on Tour

March 27, 2023

Madonna 2023

Madonna Announces Nashville Concert Benefiting Trans Rights

March 27, 2023

John Mayer to embark on solo tour

John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Tour [Updated]

March 27, 2023

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus

Peter Murphy Pushes Back David Bowie Tribute Tour Due to Medical Procedure

March 26, 2023

Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency

Adele Extends "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas Residency

March 26, 2023

yellowcard ocean avenue tour dates anniversary 2023 pop punk rock music news tickets

Yellowcard Announce Ocean Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Dates [Updated]

March 24, 2023

Queen + Adam Lambert

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Madonna's Sold-Out 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter