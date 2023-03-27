Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration sold out quickly. Fortunately, there’s still a way to ensure you’re in attendance for the biggest party of 2023.
Get tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” here, and read more details about the global trek below.
What Is Madonna’s Next Tour?
“The Celebration Tour” nods to the release of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled debut album and will feature music from every era of her career. It’s primed to be The Material Girl’s first live career retrospective across multiple cities, and according to one inside source, is set to be “the biggest tour she’s ever done.”
The global tour will kick off in North America on July 15th in Vancouver, with additional concerts scheduled in cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more. A UK/European leg kicks off in October, including dates in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.
Update: Madonna has announced eight new shows in the US, including a concert in Nashville on December 22nd benefiting trans rights. Other new dates include Washington, DC (12/18), Philadelphia (12/20), Palm Springs (1/11), Sacramento, CA (1/13), San Francisco (1/15), Las Vegas (1/18), and Phoenix (1/20).
Who Is Opening for Madonna on Tour?
The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.
How Can I Get Tickets for Madonna’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets for Madonna’s newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 30th (use access code OPENER).
Tickets to all of Madonna’s other upcoming dates can be purchased via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
What Are Madonna’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Madonna’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.
07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
09/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
09/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/15 – London, UK @ The O2
10/17 – London, UK @ The O2
10/18 – London, UK @ The O2
10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/25 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
12/05 – London, UK @ The O2
12/06 – London, UK @ The O2
12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
12/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
01/11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
01/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
01/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
01/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
01/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center