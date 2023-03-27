Madonna is gearing up for a 40th anniversary tour in 2023, and tickets to the Queen of Pop’s live celebration sold out quickly. Fortunately, there’s still a way to ensure you’re in attendance for the biggest party of 2023.

Get tickets to Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” here, and read more details about the global trek below.

What Is Madonna’s Next Tour?

“The Celebration Tour” nods to the release of Madonna’s 1983 self-titled debut album and will feature music from every era of her career. It’s primed to be The Material Girl’s first live career retrospective across multiple cities, and according to one inside source, is set to be “the biggest tour she’s ever done.”

The global tour will kick off in North America on July 15th in Vancouver, with additional concerts scheduled in cities like Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more. A UK/European leg kicks off in October, including dates in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, and Amsterdam.

Update: Madonna has announced eight new shows in the US, including a concert in Nashville on December 22nd benefiting trans rights. Other new dates include Washington, DC (12/18), Philadelphia (12/20), Palm Springs (1/11), Sacramento, CA (1/13), San Francisco (1/15), Las Vegas (1/18), and Phoenix (1/20).

Who Is Opening for Madonna on Tour?

The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Madonna’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Madonna’s newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 31st via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 30th (use access code OPENER).

Tickets to all of Madonna’s other upcoming dates can be purchased via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Madonna’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Madonna’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

07/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

07/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

08/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

09/07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

09/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

09/13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

09/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

10/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

10/15 – London, UK @ The O2

10/17 – London, UK @ The O2

10/18 – London, UK @ The O2

10/21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

11/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

11/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

11/12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

11/19 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

11/23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/25 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

11/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

12/05 – London, UK @ The O2

12/06 – London, UK @ The O2

12/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/18 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

12/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

01/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

01/11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

01/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

01/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

01/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

01/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center