Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Maisie Peters’ 2023 Tour

The English singer's new trek supports her sophomore LP, The Good Witch

Advertisement
Maisie Peters tickets 2023 tour dates onsale presale code live shows the good witch
Maisie Peters, photo by Alice Moitié
March 28, 2023 | 5:36pm ET

    English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters has swooped in with a new 2023 tour, dubbed “The Good Witch Comes to North America,” with tickets arriving well ahead of her latest album, The Good Witch (grab seats here). Her second LP drops on June 16th, following her 2021 full-length debut, You Signed Up For This.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Maisie Peters’ Next Tour?

    “The Good Witch Comes to North America” actually follows a summer full of solo shows and festival appearances across Europe and North America. In April, Maisie Peters will tour the UK in cities like Oxford, London, and Liverpool, then she’ll trek across Europe in May for stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Maisie Peters’ 27-date headlining tour officially kicks off, after a spot at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, in Minneapolis on August 7th. Following stops to New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Detroit, Toronto, and more in the first week, she plays Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver in the Pacific Northwest. The English artist then jets to Salt Lake City; Englewood, Colorado; and Las Vegas before heading to the West Coast for five solo nights in California between San Diego, Santa Ana, Sacramento, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

    In October, Peters spends the first week in Texas with performances in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, then hits Atlanta on October 7th. She travels to Washington, DC on October 9th, and wraps “The Good Witch Comes to North America” tour in Philadelphia on October 10th.

    Who Is Opening for Maisie Peters on Tour?

    The coven supporting Maisie Peters on her upcoming “The Good Witch Comes to North America” tour consists of New Jersey singer-songwriter Grace Enger across every solo date. Meanwhile, Peters has been slated to open for Ed Sheeran at select shows on his 2023 “Mathematics Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Maisie Peters’ 2023 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Maisie Peters tickets are first available via an artist-hosted pre-sale, which is ongoing through Thursday, March 30th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER), along with early access options for Citi cardmembers and Spotify users.

    Tickets for the general public go up for grabs on Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are Maisie Peters’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    Advertisement

    See Maisie Peters’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Maisie Peters 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University
    04/15 – Edinburgh, UK @ Assembly Rooms
    04/18 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
    04/19 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy Leicester
    04/21 – Norwich, UK @ University of East Anglia (UEA), Norwich
    04/22 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
    04/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
    04/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith
    04/30 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City
    05/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    05/03 – Paris , FR @ Le Trianon
    05/05 – Amsterdam , NL @ Melkweg Max
    05/06 – Berlin , DE @ Heimathafen Neukoelln
    05/07 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    05/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape 2023
    06/16 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop
    07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
    07/21 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza France
    07/22 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival
    07/28 – Derbyshire, UK @ Y Not Festival
    08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    08/09 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
    08/11 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    08/13 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    08/14 – Toronto, ON @ History
    08/15 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    08/24 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^
    08/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
    08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
    08/31 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
    09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium ^
    09/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    09/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand Room
    09/07 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
    09/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    09/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    09/16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium ^
    09/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
    09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    09/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    09/23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^
    09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/03 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    10/04 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    10/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    10/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

    ^ = w/ Ed Sheeran

    maisie peters tickets 2023 tour dates poster artwork

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Social Distortion 2023 North American tour

Social Distortion Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

March 28, 2023

rina sawayama 2023 tour dates north america tickets hold the girl reloaded pop music news

Rina Sawayama Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

March 28, 2023

meet me @ the altar summer 2023 us tour dates tickets

Meet Me @ the Altar Announce Summer 2023 Tour

March 28, 2023

Run the Jewels 2023 us 10th anniversary tour dates tickets

Run the Jewels Announce 10th Anniversary Tour

March 28, 2023

boygenius tickets 2023 tour dates presale code info

How to Get Tickets to boygenius' 2023 Tour

March 28, 2023

boygenius to embark on 2023 tour

boygenius Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates

March 28, 2023

the beths watching the credits 2023 tour dates tickets tiny desk concert npr indie rock news watch stream

The Beths Share New Single "Watching the Credits," Expand 2023 Tour Dates

March 28, 2023

Smashing Pumpkins 2023 tour

Smashing Pumpkins Announce "The World is a Vampire Tour" with Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots

March 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Maisie Peters' 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter