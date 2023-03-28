How to Get Tickets to Maisie Peters’ 2023 Tour

English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters has swooped in with a new 2023 tour, dubbed “The Good Witch Comes to North America,” with tickets arriving well ahead of her latest album, The Good Witch (grab seats here). Her second LP drops on June 16th, following her 2021 full-length debut, You Signed Up For This.

What Is Maisie Peters’ Next Tour?

“The Good Witch Comes to North America” actually follows a summer full of solo shows and festival appearances across Europe and North America. In April, Maisie Peters will tour the UK in cities like Oxford, London, and Liverpool, then she’ll trek across Europe in May for stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more.

Maisie Peters’ 27-date headlining tour officially kicks off, after a spot at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, in Minneapolis on August 7th. Following stops to New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Detroit, Toronto, and more in the first week, she plays Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver in the Pacific Northwest. The English artist then jets to Salt Lake City; Englewood, Colorado; and Las Vegas before heading to the West Coast for five solo nights in California between San Diego, Santa Ana, Sacramento, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

In October, Peters spends the first week in Texas with performances in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, then hits Atlanta on October 7th. She travels to Washington, DC on October 9th, and wraps “The Good Witch Comes to North America” tour in Philadelphia on October 10th.

Who Is Opening for Maisie Peters on Tour?

The coven supporting Maisie Peters on her upcoming “The Good Witch Comes to North America” tour consists of New Jersey singer-songwriter Grace Enger across every solo date. Meanwhile, Peters has been slated to open for Ed Sheeran at select shows on his 2023 “Mathematics Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Maisie Peters’ 2023 Tour?

Maisie Peters tickets are first available via an artist-hosted pre-sale, which is ongoing through Thursday, March 30th. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code OPENER), along with early access options for Citi cardmembers and Spotify users.

Tickets for the general public go up for grabs on Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

What Are Maisie Peters’ 2023 Tour Dates?

Maisie Peters 2023 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle University

04/15 – Edinburgh, UK @ Assembly Rooms

04/18 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

04/19 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy Leicester

04/21 – Norwich, UK @ University of East Anglia (UEA), Norwich

04/22 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

04/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

04/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

04/30 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Sound City

05/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

05/03 – Paris , FR @ Le Trianon

05/05 – Amsterdam , NL @ Melkweg Max

05/06 – Berlin , DE @ Heimathafen Neukoelln

05/07 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

05/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape 2023

06/16 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop

07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/21 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza France

07/22 – Oxfordshire, UK @ Truck Festival

07/28 – Derbyshire, UK @ Y Not Festival

08/03-06 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/09 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

08/11 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/13 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

08/14 – Toronto, ON @ History

08/15 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre

08/24 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^

08/28 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

08/31 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium ^

09/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand Room

09/07 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium ^

09/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/03 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/05 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

^ = w/ Ed Sheeran