How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

The North American trek follows a lengthy Los Angeles residency

MANÁ, photo by Chris Costoso
March 20, 2023 | 3:22pm ET

    MANÁ have already launched their 2023 “México Lindo Y Querido” tour, but now the Mexican rock legends have announced tickets to even more dates for an expanded North American trek.

    “Get ready, we’re coming with a brand new production and all our hits,” the band shared in a statement. “We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is MANÁ’s Next Tour?

    Following an initial Latin American run in 2022 and a lengthy Los Angeles residency in early 2o23, MANÁ’s “México Lindo Y Querido” tour went into full-swing starting in San Jose on March 17th. Among the previously announced dates, the “Oye Mi Amor” group still look ahead to Phoenix for two nights on March 24th and 25th, Texas twice between Houston on March 30th and San Antonio on April 1st, and Miami on April 14th and 15th. They’ll also make one-off stops to Washington, DC on April 21st and New York on April 22nd, before closing out the month with two shows at Chicago’s United Center.

    In early May, MANÁ will head to Atlanta and Greensboro, North Carolina, then return to Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for two more headlining performances on May 26th and 27th. The band also previously pinned down dates in Dallas on September 8th, Las Vegas on September 17th, and Sacramento on September 23rd.

    The expanded North American trek now makes way for additional stops to Houston on September 1st, San Jose on September 22nd, and Chicago on October 1st, plus June dates in Seattle and Portland. MANÁ’s extended live outing currently concludes with another double-header at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on November 24th and 25th.

    Who Is Opening for MANÁ on Tour?

    There have no confirmations regarding MANÁ’s potential openers, special guests, or supporting acts, but the band has maintained their knack for surprise; their recent LA residency featured an unexpected appearance from The Eagles’ Joe Walsh.

    How Can I Get Tickets for MANÁ’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to the new dates on MANÁ’s 2023 “México Lindo Y Querido” tour will go up for grabs on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    You can also browse for tickets to all of MANÁ’s upcoming live dates via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    What Are MANÁ’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See MANÁ’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    MANÁ 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    03/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    04/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    04/14 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    04/15 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
    04/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    04/22 – New York, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    04/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena
    05/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    09/01 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    09/22 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    10/01 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Besame Mucho

    MANA tickets tour dates 2023 poster artwork live

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

