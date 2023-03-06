Menu
How to Get Tickets to Morgan Wallen’s 2023 Tour

The "One Night at a Time World Tour" hits North America, Australia, and New Zealand

Morgan Wallen tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats dates shows one night at a time live stream watch presale code
Morgan Wallen, photo by John Shearer/Getty Images
March 6, 2023 | 1:54pm ET

    Morgan Wallen is readying his “One Night at a Time World Tour” (get tickets here).

    “Man, what a year 2022 has been with the ‘Dangerous Tour,'” the country singer shared in a statement. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the ‘One Night at a Time World Tour.’ Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

    Read on for more details on how to secure tickets.

    How Can I Get Last-Minute Cheap Tickets for Morgan Wallen’s 2023 Tour?

    What Is Morgan Wallen’s Next Tour?

    The 2023 “One Night at a Time World Tour” kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand on March 15th, followed by Australian dates in Ipswich and Sydney. The first international leg ends in Melbourne on March 24th.

    Morgan Wallen will relaunch the tour in Milwaukee on April 14th, then spends the rest of the month between Louisville, Kentucky; Oxford, Mississippi; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Moline, Illinois; and Lincoln, Nebraska. He opens May in Jacksonville and settles in Florida for subsequent shows in West Palm Beach on May 5th and Tampa on May 6th, then he’ll head north to Hershey, Pennsylvania on May 18th. Wallen headlines New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on May 19th and 20th, then jets south to Texas for shows at Austin’s Moody Center on May 24th and Houston’s Minute Maid Park on May 26th. He begins the next month in Atlanta, and hits Virginia Beach, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia on his way to the Midwest for stops in Chicago, Detroit, and St. Louis. He plays San Diego on July 14th and 15th, Phoenix on July 19th and 20th, and Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on July 22nd.

    In August, Wallen will host shows in Columbus, Ohio; Boston; and Washington, DC, then embarks on a Canadian stretch in September that hits Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and more. He’ll close his run in Canada with a performance in Vancouver on October 4th, then wraps the 2023 tour completely in Tacoma, Washington on October 7th.

    Who Is Opening for Morgan Wallen on Tour?

    Morgan Wallen will be joined by a rotating cast of openers throughout his “One Night at a Time World Tour.” HARDY and Parker McCollum will trade dates as support, while ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will come along for every show. See the tour poster for a full itinerary breakdown below.

    What Are Morgan Wallen’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Morgan Wallen’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Morgan Wallen 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/15 Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #
    03/19 Ipswich, AU @ CMC Rocks
    03/21 Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena #
    03/22 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena #
    03/24 Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena #
    03/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena #
    04/05 – Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree
    04/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field #
    04/15 Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field #
    04/20 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
    04/22 Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium #
    04/23 – Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium #
    04/27 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    04/28 Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena
    04/29 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
    05/04 Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    05/05 West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    05/06 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    05/18 Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    05/19 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $
    05/20 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $
    05/24 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    05/26 Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park #
    06/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $
    06/02 Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $
    06/03 Panama City Beach, FL @ Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
    06/08 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    06/09 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
    06/10 Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest
    06/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park #
    06/15 Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park #
    06/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park #
    06/22 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $
    06/23 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $
    06/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #
    06/30 Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #
    07/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium $
    07/07 St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium $
    07/14 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park #
    07/15 San Diego, CA @ Petco Park #
    07/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field #
    07/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field #
    07/22 Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
    08/03 Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest
    08/12 Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium #
    08/17 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $
    08/18 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $
    09/02 Landover, MD @ FedEx Field $
    09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/16 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/18 London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
    09/21 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    09/22 Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    09/23 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    09/28 Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    09/29 Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    09/30 Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/04 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/07 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
    12/03 – London, UK @ The O2

    # = w/ HARDY
    $ = w/ Parker McCollum

    Morgan Wallen tickets poster dates artwork tour 2023

    Morgan Wallen new tour dates

