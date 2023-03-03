How to Get Tickets to Pepe Aguilar’s 2023 Tour

Pepe Aguilar has unveiled 2023 tour dates across the US, and tickets to both his solo and “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” live outings ensure access to another spectacular showcase from one of the finest Mexican vocalists of all-time.

read on for more details.

What Is Pepe Aguilar’s Next Tour?

The “Por Mujeres Como Tu” singer will embark on a new US trek that launches in Palm Desert, California on July 21st. The tour routes to Fresno, California on July 22nd, and then drops into New York’s Theater at Madison Square Garden on July 29th.

In October, Pepe Aguilar returns to the US for two nights in Texas between Austin and Hidalgo. He’ll headline Denver’s Bellco Theatre on October 29th and touch down in the Pacific Northwest for shows in Portland on November 24th and Kent, Washington on November 25th.

Meanwhile, his “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” tour starts in Fort Lauderdale on August 4th and will hit Chicago, Anaheim, and Los Angeles for two nights each as well as Nashville, Las Vegas, and more. It wraps in Sacramento on November 19th.

Aguilar has also been tapped to appear at Los Angeles’ Besame Mucho Festival at Dodger Stadium on December 2nd.

Who Is Opening for Pepe Aguilar on Tour?

Though the singer’s 2023 live dates do not specify a particular opener, Pepe Aguilar will make his “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” tour a family affair with appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar, and Antonio Aguilar hijo.

How Can I Get Tickets for Pepe Aguilar’s 2023 Tour?

Pepe Aguilar tickets will be first available with artist-sponsored early access beginning on Friday, March 3rd. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code OPENER), along with a Citi cardmember pre-sale and various venue-specific offers on the same day.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale Saturday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Are Pepe Aguilar’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Pepe Aguilar’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Pepe Aguilar 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/22 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

07/29 – New York City, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden

08/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

08/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/02 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09/03 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

10/21 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

10/29 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

11/10 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/18 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

11/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/24 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

11/25 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Besame Mucho Festival