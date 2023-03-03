Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Pepe Aguilar’s 2023 Tour

The singer's latest US trek begins in July

Advertisement
Pepe Aguilar tickets tour 2023 presale onsale shows live
Pepe Aguilar, photo courtesy of Live Nation
March 3, 2023 | 9:35am ET

    Pepe Aguilar has unveiled 2023 tour dates across the US, and tickets to both his solo and “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” live outings ensure access to another spectacular showcase from one of the finest Mexican vocalists of all-time.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

    What Is Pepe Aguilar’s Next Tour?

    The “Por Mujeres Como Tu” singer will embark on a new US trek that launches in Palm Desert, California on July 21st. The tour routes to Fresno, California on July 22nd, and then drops into New York’s Theater at Madison Square Garden on July 29th.

    Related Video

    In October, Pepe Aguilar returns to the US for two nights in Texas between Austin and Hidalgo. He’ll headline Denver’s Bellco Theatre on October 29th and touch down in the Pacific Northwest for shows in Portland on November 24th and Kent, Washington on November 25th.

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, his “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” tour starts in Fort Lauderdale on August 4th and will hit Chicago, Anaheim, and Los Angeles for two nights each as well as Nashville, Las Vegas, and more. It wraps in Sacramento on November 19th.

    Aguilar has also been tapped to appear at Los Angeles’ Besame Mucho Festival at Dodger Stadium on December 2nd.

    Who Is Opening for Pepe Aguilar on Tour?

    Though the singer’s 2023 live dates do not specify a particular opener, Pepe Aguilar will make his “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras” tour a family affair with appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar, and Antonio Aguilar hijo.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Pepe Aguilar’s 2023 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Pepe Aguilar tickets will be first available with artist-sponsored early access beginning on Friday, March 3rd. A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code OPENER), along with a Citi cardmember pre-sale and various venue-specific offers on the same day.

    Tickets for the general public go on-sale Saturday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    What Are Pepe Aguilar’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    Advertisement

    See Pepe Aguilar’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Pepe Aguilar 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    07/22 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    07/29 – New York City, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden
    08/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    08/18 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
    08/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    08/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    09/02 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    09/03 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    10/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
    10/21 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    10/29 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
    11/10 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
    11/18 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
    11/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    11/24 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
    11/25 – Kent, WA @ Accesso ShoWare Center
    12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Besame Mucho Festival

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

dierks bentley 2023 tour dates north america country music news tickets pre-sale

Dierks Bentley Announces 2023 North American "Gravel & Gold Tour"

March 3, 2023

The Lumineers 2023 us tour dates tickets

The Lumineers Announce 2023 US Tour

March 2, 2023

Santa Fe Klan tickets tour todo y nada live shows dates seats offers presale code onsale snow tha product tornillo

How to Get Tickets to Santa Fe Klan's 2023 Tour

March 2, 2023

adam sandler standup tour

Adam Sandler Expands 2023 North American Standup Tour

March 1, 2023

Portugal the Man

Portugal. The Man Announce New Album Chris Black Changed My Life, Share "Dummy": Stream

March 1, 2023

Blink-182 to reunite for 2023 tour

Blink-182 Postpone Start of Reunion Tour Due to Travis Barker's Finger Injury

March 1, 2023

kiss final shows

KISS Announce Their "Absolute Final Shows" on Farewell Tour

March 1, 2023

GBH 2023 tour

UK Punk Legends GBH to Embark on 2023 US Tour

February 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Pepe Aguilar's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter