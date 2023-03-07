Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel’s 2023 Tour

First solo tour in nearly a decade runs into October

Advertisement
Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates uk europe how to buy tickets
Peter Gabriel, photo by York Tillyer
and Follow
March 7, 2023 | 3:30pm ET

    Peter Gabriel has expanded his 2023 solo tour, his first in nearly a decade, with a new North American leg to go along with his 22-date jaunt across the UK and Europe (get tickets here).

    “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin,” Gabriel said in a statement, alluding to his upcoming album i/o. “Look forward to seeing you out there.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for all of the dates and details.

    What Is Peter Gabriel’s Next Tour?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “The i/o Tour” kicks off on May 18th in Poland and will continue in European cities like Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and more. Gabriel will then head over to London, Glasgow, and Manchester before closing out the trek in Dublin on June 25th.

    The North American leg follows on September 8th with a debut performance in Quebec City. Gabriel continues through Canada with stops to Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal, then crosses over to Boston on September 14th. He’ll play Philadelphia on September 16th and New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 18th, then rounds out the month in Chicago on September 30th.

    In October, Peter Gabriel hits Vancouver and Seattle before heading down the West Coast to San Francisco. “The i/o Tour” wraps at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on October 13th.

    Advertisement

    The tour’s latest extension was paired with a teaser to look out for more news regarding cities like Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Keep checking here for updates when they become available.

    Who Is Opening for Peter Gabriel?

    No openers have been announced as of yet, but Gabriel will be joined by his regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Peter Gabriel’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to the new North American dates on “The i/o Tour” will be first available to members of Peter Gabriel’s Fan Club with early access ongoing. A pre-sale for Citi cardholders opens on Wednesday, March 8th, and a Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code OPENER).

    Advertisement

    General public tickets will go up grabs on Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets for all of Peter Gabriel’s upcoming live shows in America via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Tickets to Gabriel’s UK/European tour are available via Viagogo.

    What Are Peter Gabriel’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    Advertisement

    See Peter Gabriel’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
    05/20 – Verona, IT @ Verona Arena
    05/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Arena
    05/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
    05/24 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy
    05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuehne
    05/28 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz
    05/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    06/02 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen
    06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
    06/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena
    06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    06/19 – London, UK @ The O2
    06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    06/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    09/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    09/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    09/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Bartees Strange new single "Daily News" stream

Bartees Strange Announces Tour Dates, Shares "Daily News": Stream

March 7, 2023

between the buried and me 2023 tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

March 7, 2023

Falling in Reverse Ice Nine Kills 2023 tour

Falling in Reverse Announce 2023 US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Spiritbox

March 7, 2023

blondshell 2023 tour dates cover cranberries disappointment rock music news indie listen stream tickets pre-sale

Blondshell Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Covers The Cranberries' "Disappointment": Stream

March 7, 2023

the used pierce the veil tour 2023

The Used and Pierce the Veil Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

March 7, 2023

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Announce New Album Formal Growth in the Desert, 2023 Tour Dates

March 7, 2023

Peter Gabriel to go on tour in 2023

Peter Gabriel Announces North American Tour

March 7, 2023

Megadeth

Megadeth Announce Spring 2023 Canadian Tour with Bullet For My Valentine

March 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter