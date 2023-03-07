How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel’s 2023 Tour

Peter Gabriel has expanded his 2023 solo tour, his first in nearly a decade, with a new North American leg to go along with his 22-date jaunt across the UK and Europe (get tickets here).

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin,” Gabriel said in a statement, alluding to his upcoming album i/o. “Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Get tickets here, and read on for all of the dates and details.

What Is Peter Gabriel’s Next Tour?

Advertisement

Related Video

“The i/o Tour” kicks off on May 18th in Poland and will continue in European cities like Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and more. Gabriel will then head over to London, Glasgow, and Manchester before closing out the trek in Dublin on June 25th.

The North American leg follows on September 8th with a debut performance in Quebec City. Gabriel continues through Canada with stops to Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal, then crosses over to Boston on September 14th. He’ll play Philadelphia on September 16th and New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 18th, then rounds out the month in Chicago on September 30th.

In October, Peter Gabriel hits Vancouver and Seattle before heading down the West Coast to San Francisco. “The i/o Tour” wraps at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on October 13th.

Advertisement

The tour’s latest extension was paired with a teaser to look out for more news regarding cities like Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Denver, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. Keep checking here for updates when they become available.

Who Is Opening for Peter Gabriel?

No openers have been announced as of yet, but Gabriel will be joined by his regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché.

How Can I Get Tickets for Peter Gabriel’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to the new North American dates on “The i/o Tour” will be first available to members of Peter Gabriel’s Fan Club with early access ongoing. A pre-sale for Citi cardholders opens on Wednesday, March 8th, and a Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code OPENER).

Advertisement

General public tickets will go up grabs on Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets for all of Peter Gabriel’s upcoming live shows in America via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Tickets to Gabriel’s UK/European tour are available via Viagogo.

What Are Peter Gabriel’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Advertisement

See Peter Gabriel’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

05/20 – Verona, IT @ Verona Arena

05/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Arena

05/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

05/24 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuehne

05/28 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz

05/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

06/02 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen

06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

06/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/19 – London, UK @ The O2

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

06/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/09 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum