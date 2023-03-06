How to Get Tickets to Sam Hunt’s 2023 Tour

Sam Hunt has unveiled dates to his 2023 “Summer on the Outskirts Tour,” and fans will need to plan well ahead of the warmer months to grab tickets to the country singer’s upcoming two-month North American trek.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

What Is Sam Hunt’s Next Tour?

The “Summer on the Outskirts Tour” launches in Hartford, Connecticut on July 6th, followed by stops in New Hampshire, New Jersey, and two nights in New York. The “Hard to Forget” singer headlines Toronto on July 16th, then hits Mississippi, Alabama, and North Carolina before jetting to the Midwest for shows in Detroit, Indianapolis, and more.

In August, Sam Hunt performs twice in California between Irvine and Mountain View, then hosts a show in the neighboring Stateline, Nevada on August 13th. After dates in Houston on August 18th and Dallas on August 19th, the country star heads north for two additional New York shows in Bethel and Syracuse. He closes out the Northeast run in Boston on August 26th, then travels south to Tampa on September 7th and Atlanta on September 8th. He wraps the “Summer on the Outskirts Tour” in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 9th.

Who Is Opening for Sam Hunt on Tour?

Sam Hunt has touted special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose as his support for the upcoming “Summer on the Outskirts Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Sam Hunt’s 2023 Tour?

Sam Hunt tickets will be first available with Verizon Up early access starting on Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A pre-sale hosted by Sam Hunt opens on Wednesday, March 8th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code OPENER). A Spotify pre-sale and supporting act-sponsored pre-sales also begin that same day.

Seats for Sam Hunt shows in select cities, including Houston and Orange Beach, Alabama, will go on-sale at a later date.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Are Sam Hunt’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Sam Hunt’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Sam Hunt 2023 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

04/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

04/23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard

05/13 – Austin, TX @ Iheartcountry 2023

05/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena

05/27 – Norfolk, VA, @ Scope Arena

06/17 – North Lawrence, OH @ The Country Fest

07/03 – Greeley, CO @ Greeley Stampede

07/06 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

07/07 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

07/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/15 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/20 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

07/21 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

07/22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/03 – Carbondale, IL @ Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center

08/04 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

08/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

08/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/13 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

08/18 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/24 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/25 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek