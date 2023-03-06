Menu
How to Get Tickets to Sam Hunt’s 2023 Tour

The country star's "Summer on the Outskirts Tour" kicks off in July

Sam Hunt tickets 2023 tour live summer on the outskirts shows seats dates how to buy onsale presale code
March 6, 2023 | 3:25pm ET

    Sam Hunt has unveiled dates to his 2023 “Summer on the Outskirts Tour,” and fans will need to plan well ahead of the warmer months to grab tickets to the country singer’s upcoming two-month North American trek.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details.

    What Is Sam Hunt’s Next Tour?

    The “Summer on the Outskirts Tour” launches in Hartford, Connecticut on July 6th, followed by stops in New Hampshire, New Jersey, and two nights in New York. The “Hard to Forget” singer headlines Toronto on July 16th, then hits Mississippi, Alabama, and North Carolina before jetting to the Midwest for shows in Detroit, Indianapolis, and more.

    In August, Sam Hunt performs twice in California between Irvine and Mountain View, then hosts a show in the neighboring Stateline, Nevada on August 13th. After dates in Houston on August 18th and Dallas on August 19th, the country star heads north for two additional New York shows in Bethel and Syracuse. He closes out the Northeast run in Boston on August 26th, then travels south to Tampa on September 7th and Atlanta on September 8th. He wraps the “Summer on the Outskirts Tour” in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 9th.

    Who Is Opening for Sam Hunt on Tour?

    Sam Hunt has touted special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose as his support for the upcoming “Summer on the Outskirts Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Sam Hunt’s 2023 Tour?

    Sam Hunt tickets will be first available with Verizon Up early access starting on Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A pre-sale hosted by Sam Hunt opens on Wednesday, March 8th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code OPENER). A Spotify pre-sale and supporting act-sponsored pre-sales also begin that same day.

    Seats for Sam Hunt shows in select cities, including Houston and Orange Beach, Alabama, will go on-sale at a later date.

    Tickets for the general public go on-sale Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    What Are Sam Hunt’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Sam Hunt’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Sam Hunt 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
    04/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
    04/23 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard
    05/13 – Austin, TX @ Iheartcountry 2023
    05/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G Etess Arena
    05/27 – Norfolk, VA, @ Scope Arena
    06/17 – North Lawrence, OH @ The Country Fest
    07/03 – Greeley, CO @ Greeley Stampede
    07/06 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
    07/07 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
    07/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/15 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    07/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    07/20 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
    07/21 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
    07/22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    08/03 – Carbondale, IL @ Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center
    08/04 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
    08/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
    08/11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    08/12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    08/13 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena
    08/18 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
    08/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    08/20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    08/24 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    08/25 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
    08/26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    09/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Artists

