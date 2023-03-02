Menu
How to Get Tickets to Santa Fe Klan’s 2023 Tour

The US trek includes Snow Tha Product and Tornillo

Santa Fe Klan, photo by Laura Daniela Aranda Pérez
March 2, 2023 | 11:36am ET

    Santa Fe Klan has announced his “Todo y Nada” tour across the US this summer, and tickets for the rising Mexican rapper and Run The Jewels collaborator are only going to get tougher to snag going forward (get them here).

    “I am thrilled to begin touring again across the U.S. this summer,” the “Debo Entender” artist shared in a statement. “After my tour last summer, this will be my third tour in the US and fans can expect a ton of new music and an elevated show with a whole new production. I’m grateful for everyone involved in putting on this tour and I can’t wait for fans to experience what we’re preparing.”

    Read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Santa Fe Klan’s Next Tour?

    Related Video

    The 35-city “Todo y Nada” tour begins on June 13th, followed by shows in Portland, Reno, and Ontario, California. He enters the Midwest via Kansas City and hits Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Detroit, and more. Santa Fe Klan closes the month in Orlando and opens July with further Florida dates in Sunrise and Estero. He heads north via Charlotte on July 6th and Washington, DC on July 7th to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on July 13th. After a stop in Boston, the Wakanda Forever soundtrack contributor will headline The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 15th.

    Santa Fe Klan follows the marquee performance with five nights in Texas between Houston, Austin, Laredo, Hidalgo, and El Paso. He’ll hang in the Southwest for stops in Glendale, Arizona and Las Vegas before jetting west for an astounding seven shows across California in San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and more. He then hosts two additional Texas dates in Dallas on August 16th and San Antonio on August 17th. Lastly, the “Todo y Nada” tour will close at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 10th.

    The rapper has also been tapped to appear at Salt Lake City’s Hive Music Festival on June 10th and Milwaukee’s SummerFest on June 24th.

    Who Is Opening for Santa Fe Klan on Tour?

    Santa Fe Klan will be hitting the road for the “Todo y Nada” tour with a scorching supporting cast. Snow Tha Product and Tornillo will pack the bill on the extensive upcoming US trek.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Santa Fe Klan’s 2023 Tour?

    Santa Fe Klan tickets will be available through a number of early access options. An artist pre-sale opens on Tuesday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time along with several VIP and Official Platinum seating options. A Spotify pre-sale follows on Wednesday, March 8th, and various venue-specific offers begin a day later.

    Tickets for the general public will be released on Friday, March 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are Santa Fe Klan’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Santa Fe Klan’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Santa Fe Klan 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Hive Festival
    06/13 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    06/14 – Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
    06/16 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
    06/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    06/21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    06/23 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest
    06/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    06/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    06/29 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    06/30 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    07/01 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    07/03 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    07/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    07/07 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
    07/08 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    07/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    07/14 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
    07/15 – New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG
    07/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    07/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    07/22 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
    07/23 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    07/27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
    07/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    07/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
    08/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    08/04 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
    08/05 – Greater Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    08/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
    08/10 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
    08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
    08/12 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
    08/16 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    08/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
    08/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    08/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Artists

