How to Get Tickets to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have announced the “Two Icons, One Night,” a nine-date co-headlining tour of the US (get tickets here).

How Can I Get Last-Minute Tickets to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s “Two Icons, One Night” Tour?

Tickets for all of Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Is the “Two Icons, One Night” Tour?

The name says it all: Two of the greatest musicians of their generation will share the stage. The 73-year-old Joel and the 74-year-old Nicks have so far announced nine dates: March 10th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA; April 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; May 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN; June 16th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA; August 5th at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH; August 19th at GEHA Field in Kansas City, MO; September 23rd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA; October 7th at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD; and November 10th at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Who Is Opening for Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel?

Advertisement

Related Video

No openers have been announced. There’s a reason they didn’t call it the “Two Icons, One Up-and-Comer” tour.

What Are Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See full list of Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s co-headlining tour dates below, and get tickets to all of the upcoming concerts here.

Additionally, Nicks is set to embark on a headlining tour of her own (get tickets to those dates here). Joel also has a few upcoming solo dates, including the continuation of his long-running residency at Madison Square Garden (get tickets for those dates here).

Advertisement

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

06/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/19 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead

09/23 – Foxbourgh, MA @ Gillette Stadium

10/07 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium