How to Get Tickets to The Cure’s 2023 Tour

The Cure have announced their 2023 North American tour. Going from coast to coast from May to July for 30 stops, this leg of the “Songs of a Lost World Tour” will be their first tour on the continent in seven years (get tickets here).

The announcement comes as fans are still in anticipation of the band’s new album, itself titled Songs of a Lost World. In 2022, frontman Robert Smith hinted that the album would be out by the end of the year, but as of March 2023, there is still no release date. Nonetheless, the band did play the European leg of the “Songs of a Lost World Tour” last fall, where they debuted two new songs presumably off the album.

Embarking on the North American leg of the tour, fans can expect to hear a good variety of classic hits, deep cuts, and maybe a few new tracks (if the setlist is anything like the European leg, that is).

What Is The Cure’s Next Tour?

The European leg of the “Songs of a Lost World Tour” ran from last October through December — now, the show is coming stateside for 30 dates, starting in New Orleans on May 10th and ending in Miami on July 1st.

After kicking off, the tour will go west through Texas (making stops in Houston, Dallas, and Austin), through the Southwest, and into California, where the band will play their first of two three-day residencies, this one at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Then, the show will follow the West Coast all the way up to Vancouver, before hopping back into the states for shows in cities such as Chicago and Detroit, among many others.

Then, going into Canada one more time, they’ll hit Toronto and Montreal, and return to the states for East Coast gigs, including their second three-day residency, this one at Madison Square Garden in New York. From there, the tour will continue down the coast and end in Miami.

Who Is Opening for The Cure?

The Cure will be taking longtime tourmates The Twilight Sad on the road with them. They first toured together in 2016 after Smith selected the group as openers, and since then, the two acts have done numerous collaborations.

How Can I Get Tickets for The Cure’s 2023 Tour?

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, March 15th via Ticketmaster, with fans able to register for up to five different shows. Registration for the pre-sale is open now, and will close on Monday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Apart from “a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour,” according to a press release.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets to The Cure’s upcoming tour via Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

What Are The Cure’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See The Cure’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to their upcoming concerts here.

The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena