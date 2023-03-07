Menu
How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS’s First Solo Tour

The first solo tour by a BTS member kicks off this spring

suga bts agust d
SUGA of BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
March 7, 2023 | 6:00pm ET

    Suga of BTS is hitting the road for a world tour!

    This marks the first time a member of BTS will be embarking on a tour of their own — Suga, one of the rappers in the group, has released music in the past under the alter-ego moniker Agust D. This tour of the same name offers ARMY the first chance to hear the rapper perform cuts from his past releases — and hopefully some new music — in a live setting.

    Below, we break down how to secure tickets — even though they’re sold out.

    Is It Too Late to Get Tickets to SUGA’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to Suga’s tour are available via Stubhub — — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    What Is SUGA’s 2023 Tour?

    While details are still somewhat slim, Suga will be heading out to perform cuts from his collection of music recorded as Agust D. This suggests that new solo music could be on the way ahead of the world tour.

    Suga first debuted solo music as Agust D via Soundcloud with a self-titled mixtape in 2016. He followed this up with a surprise release in 2020, titled D-2, which included “Daechwita,” a song BTS have performed as a group onstage. During this era, BTS’s “second chapter” which features solo releases from each member, there’s a strong chance a full Agust D record could be on the way from Suga.

    Who Is Opening for SUGA on Tour?

    As with most K-pop tours, SUGA’s 2023 tour has not announced an opener. Historically, BTS have never had openers on tour.

    What Are SUGA’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Suga’ sfull list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Suga 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/26 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    05/03 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/05 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/06 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    05/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    05/17 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    05/26 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
    05/27 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
    05/28 — Jakarta, ID @ Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE BSD) Hall 5-6
    06/10 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
    06/11 — Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
    06/17 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
    06/18 — Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
    06/24 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium
    06/25 — Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Indoor Stadium

Consequence
How to Get Tickets to SUGA of BTS's First Solo Tour

