Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to The Eagles’ 2023 “Hotel California Tour”

The final dates in the band's long-running farewell tour

Advertisement
the eagles 2023 tour tickets
The Eagles, photo by Ebru Yildiz
March 21, 2023 | 9:37pm ET

    The Eagles’ long-running  “Hotel California Tour” is still going strong, with dates running through April 2023.

    Get tickets here, and read on for all of the dates and details.

    What Is the “Hotel California Tour”?

    Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill will play all of their 1976 album Hotel California on the run, as well as as a set of greatest hits. The tour originally began in 2020, but the band has continued to expand the show with more dates.

    When Is the “Hotel California Tour”?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Eagles’ next (and supposedly final) set of shows runs from March 25th in Jacksonville, Florida and wraps up April 8th in Baltimore, Marlyand. In between, the band will hit Tampa, Flordia; Columbia, South Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Newark, New Jersey. See their full tour itinerary below.

    Is it Too Late to Get Tickets?

    Fans can still find tickets to the “Hotel California Tour” via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed thanks to Stubhub’s FanProtect Program.

    Revisit our review of the band’s 2023 tour kickoff show here.

    What Are Eagles’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    Advertisement

    See Eagles’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    The Eagles 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    03/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    03/30 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    04/04 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    04/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    04/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Greg Puciato tour

Greg Puciato Announces First-Ever North American Solo Tour

March 21, 2023

Shygirl Bjork Woe remix new song video stream

Björk Transforms Shygirl's "Woe" with Haunting, Experimental Remix: Stream

March 21, 2023

Billy Joel tickets 2023 tour live shows dates how to buy presale code onsale madison square garden msg residency

How to Get Tickets to Billy Joel's 2023 Tour

March 21, 2023

Subhumans 2023 US tour

UK Punk Legends Subhumans Announce 2023 US Tour

March 21, 2023

Ween 2023 us tour dates schedule tickets

Ween Announce 2023 US Tour

March 21, 2023

black country new road live at bush hall new album 2023 stream

Black Country, New Road Announce New Live Album Live at Bush Hall

March 21, 2023

Mudvayne coal chamber gwar tour

Mudvayne Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Coal Chamber, GWAR, and More

March 21, 2023

bully lucky for you days move slow indie rock new album single listen tour dates

Bully Announces New Album Lucky for You, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

March 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to The Eagles' 2023 "Hotel California Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter