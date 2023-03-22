The Eagles’ long-running “Hotel California Tour” is still going strong, with dates running through April 2023.

Get tickets here, and read on for all of the dates and details.

What Is the “Hotel California Tour”?

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill will play all of their 1976 album Hotel California on the run, as well as as a set of greatest hits. The tour originally began in 2020, but the band has continued to expand the show with more dates.

When Is the “Hotel California Tour”?

The Eagles’ next (and supposedly final) set of shows runs from March 25th in Jacksonville, Florida and wraps up April 8th in Baltimore, Marlyand. In between, the band will hit Tampa, Flordia; Columbia, South Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Newark, New Jersey. See their full tour itinerary below.

Is it Too Late to Get Tickets?

Fans can still find tickets to the “Hotel California Tour” via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed thanks to Stubhub’s FanProtect Program.

What Are Eagles’ 2023 Tour Dates?

See Eagles’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

The Eagles 2023 Tour Dates:

03/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/30 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/04 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena