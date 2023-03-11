I Think You Should Leave Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed

The premiere date for I Think You Should Leave Season 3 has been revealed: Tim Robinson’s off-beat sketch comedy series will return on May 30th via Netflix.

Like its two preceding seasons, the upcoming third outing will span six episodes written by Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin. It will also be executive-produced once again by The Lonely Island trio (Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone) alongside Ali Bell of Party Over Here.

The endlessly quotable comedy series, which Consequence has ranked among the top shows of 2019, the 2010s, and Netflix’s entire existence (at the impressive No. 2 spot, no less), has gained a greater level of notoriety over the past year as confirmed by the show’s two surprise Emmy nominations and eventual win by Robinson in the Outstanding Actor In a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category. It has also won one WGA Award for each season in 2020 and 2022.

The premiere date reveal for I Think You Should Leave Season 3 arrives only a short few months after the announcement that production had begun in late 2022. The series premiered in April 2019 and followed up with Season 2 in July 2021, making this a significantly shorter gap between new episodes.

There’s been no word yet on the new season’s guest actors, who in the past have contributed to some of the show’s biggest laughs. Memorable spots thus far have come from the likes of Bob Odenkirk, Patti Harrison, Steven Yeun, Cecily Strong, and more.