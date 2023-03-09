Menu
Iggy Pop Chats with a Certain Bass Legend in New Mini-Doc Bitten by Flea!: Watch

The 30-minute clip also features our 2022 Producer of the Year Andrew Watt

iggy pop flea documentary film movie rock music punk news
Flea and Iggy Pop, photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images
March 9, 2023 | 12:22pm ET

    Iggy Pop has raised the curtains on a new documentary short film, featuring his longtime friend and mutual fan Flea. The brilliantly-titled Bitten by Flea! is out now, and you can watch the whole thing via YouTube.

    The half-hour doc centers on in-depth conversations between the two Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, as well as studio time together with the acclaimed producer Andrew Watt. Throughout the video, the pair discuss how The Stooges influenced a young Flea, how Iggy’s songwriting has changed throughout the years, receiving a somewhat condescending letter from Bono, and more. They also gush about their experiences working with Watt, who we just so happened to name 2022’s Producer of the Year.

    Watching Bitten by Flea! feels a bit like watching your two cool, kooky uncles shooting the shit after Thanksgiving dinner, and you can tell Iggy Pop and Flea really appreciate and admire each other as both musicians and people. Watch the Thom Zimny-directed documentary short below.

    In January, Iggy Pop released his latest album Every Loserwhich features production from Watt as well as performances from Flea’s Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate Chad Smith. Flea will debut his new podcast This Little Light later this month, and he’s also in the midst of a world tour with the Chili Peppers. Iggy is actually slated to join them for a few of the remaining dates; you can check for available tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

